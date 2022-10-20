“Systems And Methods For Software Quality Prediction” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220318008): Allstate Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Bilateral communication in a login-free environment (USPTO 11463654): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Beavers,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11463654 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Traditional customer service systems may allow contact between users without travel or making appointments, but telephonic communication is virtually useless for allowing accurate property evaluation by remote means. Sending pictures is similarly deficient, especially if an owner does not understand how best to portray the property.”
Patent Issued for Sensing peripheral heuristic evidence, reinforcement, and engagement system (USPTO 11462094): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannan,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462094, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Accountable Care Solutions Market Size Worth $49.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountable care solutions market size is expected to reach. Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Accountable care solutions help proactively identify chronic conditions in patients, which helps reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs considerably. This is a key factor driving the demand for accountable care solutions. The rising number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) offering services at considerably lower costs is expected to increase the adoption of these solutions, thereby positively impacting the industry growth.
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for. The Sapiens core solution, APIs, designers and portals will fully move the insurer to the cloud. Landkreditt Forsikring's legacy system has been replaced by the Sapiens solution in order to support business...
Legal & General America Harnesses iPipeline® Solutions to Optimize Distribution and Insure More Families
LGA Forges Strategic Partnership with iPipeline to Transform its Business Through Access to Real-Time, Data-Driven Insights and Benchmarks. (LGA) have embarked on a data integration initiative which will help the life insurance provider strengthen distribution wallet share, product underwriting, decisioning, and pricing capabilities across its organization. This strategic relationship will...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Studies from Purdue University Yield New Data on Risk Management (Agricultural resource and risk management with multiperiod stochastics: A case of the mixed crop-livestock production system in the drylands of Jordan): Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Generally, agricultural production involves several challenges. In the drylands, it is further complicated by weather-related risks and resource degradation.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from.
AM Best to Host Briefing on State of the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the workers’ compensation insurance market on. The event will feature a panel of AM Best analysts and industry leaders, who will review market, regulatory and risk issues affecting the workers’ compensation sector. A recent Best’s Market Segment Report notes that the sector has achieved a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, but that economic factors could disrupt future results. During the event, the panel will discuss the effects of inflation on the current claims environment and reserves; the impact of economic and unemployment challenges to the market; pricing trends, which could be hampered by inflation; and how machine learning and artificial intelligence is being utilized in pricing, claims and reserving.
Govt, Insurance Firm Scale Up De-Risking Initiative to Cushion Pastoralist Economies
ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) to implement the De-Risking, Inclusion and Value Enhancement (DRIVE) of pastoral economies in the. Yussuf said the aim of the DRIVE project is to protect pastoralist economies against drought risk, increase the financial inclusion of pastoralists and better connect them to the market, facilitate livestock trade and upgrade the value chain by mobilizing private investment.
Insurance Carriers Focusing on Digital Enablement for Small Businesses
the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of the 2022 edition of its Small Commercial Insurance Scorecard. The. Hartford. attained top honors for its digital user experiences catering to small businesses, ranking first in overall score in. Keynova Group's. evaluation of the...
Guidewire and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to Empower Insurers to Deliver Frictionless Payment Experiences
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. as its strategic partner for payments to provide digital experiences that deliver flexibility and agility throughout the insurance lifecycle, from quote to claims payment. The. One Inc. and Guidewire partnership will empower insurers with an out-of-the-box joint solution that will enable the...
CENTENE CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this filing. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW General We are a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. We take a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Results of operations depend on our ability to manage expenses associated with health benefits (including estimated costs incurred) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. We measure operating performance based upon two key ratios. The health benefits ratio (HBR) represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues, excluding premium tax revenues that are separately billed, and reflects the direct relationship between the premiums received and the medical services provided. The SG&A expense ratio represents SG&A costs as a percentage of premium and service revenues, excluding premium taxes separately billed. Value Creation Plan As introduced in.
HoneyQuote and The Zebra Partner to Offer More Homeowners Insurance Options in Florida
--News Direct-- HoneyQuote, a Florida -based digital insurance agency, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with The Zebra, a leading insurance comparison site based in. Austin, Texas. . This partnership will provide consumers more options to obtain homeowners insurance in. Florida. , one of the costliest and most arduous...
Special milks: social and prepaid health insurance companies are asked to comply with a law that covers them at 100%.
Under the hashtag# lechesesespecialesya, a campaign denounces the fact that many social security and health insurance companies hinder the delivery of medicated milk to children suffering from some kind of allergy to certain foods. The coverage of this food is 100% guaranteed by a national law. The initiative is carried out by RedInmunos and asks for the…
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ACNB CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. , announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of. $0.28. ACNB Corporation. common stock payable on. December 15, 2022. , to shareholders of record as of. December 1, 2022. ....
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. , on. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. after the close of the market...
VA Proposed Rule: CHAMPVA Coverage of Audio-Only Telehealth, Mental Health Services, Cost Sharing for Contraceptive Services, Contraceptive Products Approved, Cleared, Granted
WASHINGTON , Oct. 22 -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a proposed rule (38 CFR Part 17), published in the. , entitled "CHAMPVA Coverage of Audio-Only Telehealth,. Mental Health Services. , and Cost Sharing for Certain Contraceptive Services and Contraceptive Products Approved, Cleared, or Granted by FDA."
Guangxi University Reports Findings in Science (Environmental Pollution Liability Insurance and Corporate Performance: Evidence from China in the Perspective of Green Development): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Environmental pollution is an inevitable primary responsibility in the production and management of enterprises, and it is the most severe challenge to achieving green production and sustainable development. Environmental pollution liability insurance (EPLI) can transfer corporate pollution liability to insurance companies, which affects corporate performance to a certain extent.”
The local effects of a U.S. recession: impacts on exchange rate, exports and cost of finance
The slowdown in the United States, in response to the Federal Reserve' s rate hike to curb inflation, will moderately affect the Peruvian economy. In the face of rising rates and a deteriorating labor market, the U.S. economy would materialize a moderate recession in the second part of 2023, according to Citi. "There is a risk scenario to take into consideration:…
