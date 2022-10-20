Patent Issued for Reading device reading original and estimating corner shape thereof (USPTO 11463598): Brother Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)

