FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Read full article on original website
Related
SYSCO CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
ITEM 1.01 ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT. On October 18, 2022 , Sysco Corporation and State Street Global Advisors Trust. , as independent fiduciary of the Sysco Corporation Retirement Plan (the. "Plan"), entered into a commitment agreement with. Massachusetts Mutual Life. Insurance Company. (the "Insurer"), which has an AA+,...
ACNB Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend And Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program
GETTYSBURG, Pa. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. , announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of. $0.28. ACNB Corporation. common stock payable on. December 15, 2022. , to shareholders of record as of. December...
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. , on. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. after the close of the market...
CENTENE CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this filing. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW General We are a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. We take a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Results of operations depend on our ability to manage expenses associated with health benefits (including estimated costs incurred) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. We measure operating performance based upon two key ratios. The health benefits ratio (HBR) represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues, excluding premium tax revenues that are separately billed, and reflects the direct relationship between the premiums received and the medical services provided. The SG&A expense ratio represents SG&A costs as a percentage of premium and service revenues, excluding premium taxes separately billed. Value Creation Plan As introduced in.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
AM Best to Host Briefing on State of the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the workers’ compensation insurance market on. The event will feature a panel of AM Best analysts and industry leaders, who will review market, regulatory and risk issues affecting the workers’ compensation sector. A recent Best’s Market Segment Report notes that the sector has achieved a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, but that economic factors could disrupt future results. During the event, the panel will discuss the effects of inflation on the current claims environment and reserves; the impact of economic and unemployment challenges to the market; pricing trends, which could be hampered by inflation; and how machine learning and artificial intelligence is being utilized in pricing, claims and reserving.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Allstate Corporation – ALL
NEW YORK , Oct. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of. (“Allstate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALL). Such investors are advised to contact. Robert S. Willoughby. at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Allstate...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
) - KKR Income Opportunities Fund. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of. per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund's initial public offering price of. $20.00. per share and current share price of. $10.84. per share (as of market close on. October...
Legal & General America Harnesses iPipeline® Solutions to Optimize Distribution and Insure More Families
LGA Forges Strategic Partnership with iPipeline to Transform its Business Through Access to Real-Time, Data-Driven Insights and Benchmarks. (LGA) have embarked on a data integration initiative which will help the life insurance provider strengthen distribution wallet share, product underwriting, decisioning, and pricing capabilities across its organization. This strategic relationship will...
Patent Issued for Bilateral communication in a login-free environment (USPTO 11463654): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Beavers,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11463654 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Traditional customer service systems may allow contact between users without travel or making appointments, but telephonic communication is virtually useless for allowing accurate property evaluation by remote means. Sending pictures is similarly deficient, especially if an owner does not understand how best to portray the property.”
Airline Reinsurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : AXIS Capital, Swiss Re, Berkshire Hathaway
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Airline Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Argo Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
SAN DIEGO , Oct. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm. announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Argo securities between. February 13, 2018. and.
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
JP Morgan expects inflation to decline
For JP Morgan, the reduction of inflation in the United States is on track. In an analysis, the US investment bank points out that there are two major factors that are moderating inflation in the US: a growing settlement of the distortions caused by the pandemic- on the supply and demand side- and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which in turn have…
HoneyQuote and The Zebra Partner to Offer More Homeowners Insurance Options in Florida
--News Direct-- HoneyQuote, a Florida -based digital insurance agency, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with The Zebra, a leading insurance comparison site based in. Austin, Texas. . This partnership will provide consumers more options to obtain homeowners insurance in. Florida. , one of the costliest and most arduous...
Bridge Announces Launch of ValuLife™ – World's First Life Settlement App for iOS and Android
Bridge Insurance Group, LLC , a life settlement broker, announced today the launch of a groundbreaking alternative life insurance app ValuLife™, on. "ValuLife™ is just the beginning of what we're building for our clients and partners around life and viatical settlements," observes Bridge's Founder and CEO. Brandon Selfors.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0