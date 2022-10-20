Patent Issued for Intention identification in electronic documents (USPTO 11461787): United Services Automobile Association

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Sensing peripheral heuristic evidence, reinforcement, and engagement system (USPTO 11462094): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannan,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462094, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Patent Issued for Net settlement of subrogation claims using a distributed ledger (USPTO 11461861): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11461861, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “When an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. For example, if an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
CCC and Sfara Help Insurers Connect Accident Data to Claims
Sfara Joins the CCC Network, Offering Insurers Real-Time Access to Mobile Crash Detection Data Designed to Accelerate Claims Outcomes Beginning at FNOL. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, andSfara, a leader in smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology, announce today the companies will work together to accelerate claims management. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect Sfara's mobile crash detection data with CCC's claims management solutions, improving and speeding claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the deployment of its cloud-first P&C platform Tia Enterprise as part of a suite of products and services to digitally transform Norwegian Property & Casualty insurer Landkreditt Forsikring. Landkreditt Forsikring's...
CENTENE CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this filing. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW General We are a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. We take a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Results of operations depend on our ability to manage expenses associated with health benefits (including estimated costs incurred) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. We measure operating performance based upon two key ratios. The health benefits ratio (HBR) represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues, excluding premium tax revenues that are separately billed, and reflects the direct relationship between the premiums received and the medical services provided. The SG&A expense ratio represents SG&A costs as a percentage of premium and service revenues, excluding premium taxes separately billed. Value Creation Plan As introduced in.
Insurance Carriers Focusing on Digital Enablement for Small Businesses
the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of the 2022 edition of its Small Commercial Insurance Scorecard. The. Hartford. attained top honors for its digital user experiences catering to small businesses, ranking first in overall score in. Keynova Group's. evaluation of the...
Pacific Defense Awarded Contract for U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Electronic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS) Static Site Systems
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering products and solutions based on Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), announced that it has signed a contract with the U.S. Marines to deliver multiple SX-3000 systems in support of The MAGTF Electronic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS) static site system evaluation effort. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005378/en/ U.S. Marine operating communications equipment (Photo: Business Wire)
Legal & General America Harnesses iPipeline® Solutions to Optimize Distribution and Insure More Families
LGA Forges Strategic Partnership with iPipeline to Transform its Business Through Access to Real-Time, Data-Driven Insights and Benchmarks. (LGA) have embarked on a data integration initiative which will help the life insurance provider strengthen distribution wallet share, product underwriting, decisioning, and pricing capabilities across its organization. This strategic relationship will...
LevaData and Octopart Announce Partnership Enabling Global Enterprises to Navigate Market Volatility and Manage Inflationary Pressures as They Competitively Source Electronic Parts
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- LevaData ––the industry-leading supply management company that is transforming direct material sourcing with its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cost and risk optimization––announced today that Octopart, a search engine for electronic components and industrial products, has joined its ecosystem of data partners. The collaboration between the companies adds to the robust, industry-leading manufacturing insights that LevaData customers value to be able to make rapid, intelligent sourcing decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005254/en/ LevaData partners with Octopart. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Studies from Purdue University Yield New Data on Risk Management (Agricultural resource and risk management with multiperiod stochastics: A case of the mixed crop-livestock production system in the drylands of Jordan): Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Generally, agricultural production involves several challenges. In the drylands, it is further complicated by weather-related risks and resource degradation.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from.
VA Proposed Rule: CHAMPVA Coverage of Audio-Only Telehealth, Mental Health Services, Cost Sharing for Contraceptive Services, Contraceptive Products Approved, Cleared, Granted
WASHINGTON , Oct. 22 -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a proposed rule (38 CFR Part 17), published in the. , entitled "CHAMPVA Coverage of Audio-Only Telehealth,. Mental Health Services. , and Cost Sharing for Certain Contraceptive Services and Contraceptive Products Approved, Cleared, or Granted by FDA."
Florida Blue Selects Amazon Pharmacy as Exclusive Home Delivery Provider
Florida Blue members will have access to low prices on common prescription medications and convenient, free home delivery from. /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue will become the first health insurer in the state to offer. Amazon Pharmacy. as their exclusive home delivery service provider for its commercial insured members. Starting. January...
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
HoneyQuote and The Zebra Partner to Offer More Homeowners Insurance Options in Florida
--News Direct-- HoneyQuote, a Florida -based digital insurance agency, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with The Zebra, a leading insurance comparison site based in. Austin, Texas. . This partnership will provide consumers more options to obtain homeowners insurance in. Florida. , one of the costliest and most arduous...
Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service Researchers Describe Findings in Regenerative Medicine (Impact and challenges of enactment for advanced regenerative medicine in South Korea): Biomedical Engineering – Regenerative Medicine
-- A new study on regenerative medicine is now available. According to news originating from Wonju,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Korean government has enacted the Act on Advanced Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Biological products (ARMAB) in. August 2019. , and it has been implemented in 2020.”
Special milks: social and prepaid health insurance companies are asked to comply with a law that covers them at 100%.
Under the hashtag# lechesesespecialesya, a campaign denounces the fact that many social security and health insurance companies hinder the delivery of medicated milk to children suffering from some kind of allergy to certain foods. The coverage of this food is 100% guaranteed by a national law. The initiative is carried out by RedInmunos and asks for the…
