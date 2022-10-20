Patent Issued for Questionnaire response automation for compliance management (USPTO 11461722): OneTrust LLC

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Bilateral communication in a login-free environment (USPTO 11463654): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Beavers,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11463654 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Traditional customer service systems may allow contact between users without travel or making appointments, but telephonic communication is virtually useless for allowing accurate property evaluation by remote means. Sending pictures is similarly deficient, especially if an owner does not understand how best to portray the property.”
Patent Issued for Net settlement of subrogation claims using a distributed ledger (USPTO 11461861): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11461861, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “When an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. For example, if an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Patent Issued for Sensing peripheral heuristic evidence, reinforcement, and engagement system (USPTO 11462094): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannan,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462094, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
CCC and Sfara Help Insurers Connect Accident Data to Claims
Sfara Joins the CCC Network, Offering Insurers Real-Time Access to Mobile Crash Detection Data Designed to Accelerate Claims Outcomes Beginning at FNOL. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, andSfara, a leader in smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology, announce today the companies will work together to accelerate claims management. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect Sfara's mobile crash detection data with CCC's claims management solutions, improving and speeding claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.
Guidewire Flaine Release Powers Speed and Agility for P&C Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announces Flaine, its latest market-defining cloud release. New platform, application, and content updates in Flaine increase speed and improve agility for P&C insurers across the complete insurance lifecycle, including:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005296/en/. Automated...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Insurance Carriers Focusing on Digital Enablement for Small Businesses
the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of the 2022 edition of its Small Commercial Insurance Scorecard. The. Hartford. attained top honors for its digital user experiences catering to small businesses, ranking first in overall score in. Keynova Group's. evaluation of the...
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the deployment of its cloud-first P&C platform Tia Enterprise as part of a suite of products and services to digitally transform Norwegian Property & Casualty insurer Landkreditt Forsikring. Landkreditt Forsikring's...
Legal & General America Harnesses iPipeline® Solutions to Optimize Distribution and Insure More Families
LGA Forges Strategic Partnership with iPipeline to Transform its Business Through Access to Real-Time, Data-Driven Insights and Benchmarks. (LGA) have embarked on a data integration initiative which will help the life insurance provider strengthen distribution wallet share, product underwriting, decisioning, and pricing capabilities across its organization. This strategic relationship will...
Studies from Purdue University Yield New Data on Risk Management (Agricultural resource and risk management with multiperiod stochastics: A case of the mixed crop-livestock production system in the drylands of Jordan): Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Generally, agricultural production involves several challenges. In the drylands, it is further complicated by weather-related risks and resource degradation.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from.
PVI drives IFRS 17 compliance in mere weeks with express solution from SAS and KPMG
Vietnam's leading non-life insurer expedites compliance journey with accelerator solution fusing. /PRNewswire/ -- Insurers worldwide are under intensifying time pressure to implement International Financial Reporting Standard 17 (IFRS 17) Insurance Contracts. Facing its own. January 2023. compliance deadline for group reporting,. Hanoi. -based PVI – majority owned by German insurance...
Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service Researchers Describe Findings in Regenerative Medicine (Impact and challenges of enactment for advanced regenerative medicine in South Korea): Biomedical Engineering – Regenerative Medicine
-- A new study on regenerative medicine is now available. According to news originating from Wonju,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Korean government has enacted the Act on Advanced Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Biological products (ARMAB) in. August 2019. , and it has been implemented in 2020.”
Govt, Insurance Firm Scale Up De-Risking Initiative to Cushion Pastoralist Economies
ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) to implement the De-Risking, Inclusion and Value Enhancement (DRIVE) of pastoral economies in the. Yussuf said the aim of the DRIVE project is to protect pastoralist economies against drought risk, increase the financial inclusion of pastoralists and better connect them to the market, facilitate livestock trade and upgrade the value chain by mobilizing private investment.
Argo Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
SAN DIEGO , Oct. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm. announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Argo securities between. February 13, 2018. and.
