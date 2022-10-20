Patent Issued for Automated health data acquisition, processing and communication system (USPTO 11462327): Dacadoo Ag

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Sensing peripheral heuristic evidence, reinforcement, and engagement system (USPTO 11462094): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannan,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462094, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Accountable Care Solutions Market Size Worth $49.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountable care solutions market size is expected to reach. Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Accountable care solutions help proactively identify chronic conditions in patients, which helps reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs considerably. This is a key factor driving the demand for accountable care solutions. The rising number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) offering services at considerably lower costs is expected to increase the adoption of these solutions, thereby positively impacting the industry growth.
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for. The Sapiens core solution, APIs, designers and portals will fully move the insurer to the cloud. Landkreditt Forsikring's legacy system has been replaced by the Sapiens solution in order to support business...
Guangxi University Reports Findings in Science (Environmental Pollution Liability Insurance and Corporate Performance: Evidence from China in the Perspective of Green Development): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Environmental pollution is an inevitable primary responsibility in the production and management of enterprises, and it is the most severe challenge to achieving green production and sustainable development. Environmental pollution liability insurance (EPLI) can transfer corporate pollution liability to insurance companies, which affects corporate performance to a certain extent.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service Researchers Describe Findings in Regenerative Medicine (Impact and challenges of enactment for advanced regenerative medicine in South Korea): Biomedical Engineering – Regenerative Medicine
-- A new study on regenerative medicine is now available. According to news originating from Wonju,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Korean government has enacted the Act on Advanced Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Biological products (ARMAB) in. August 2019. , and it has been implemented in 2020.”
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Guidewire Flaine Release Powers Speed and Agility for P&C Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announces Flaine, its latest market-defining cloud release. New platform, application, and content updates in Flaine increase speed and improve agility for P&C insurers across the complete insurance lifecycle, including:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005296/en/. Automated...
PDHI Enhances Partnership with HealthTrio to Provide Additional NCQA-certified Member Engagement Tools
PDHI strengthens partnership by expanding solution packages available in the. This partnership will provide additional functionality to. /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDHI expands its partnership with. to provide additional functionality to. HealthTrio. clients, supporting enhanced member engagement opportunities and. National Committee for Quality Assurance. (. ) Wellness and Health Promotion (WHP) certified...
Govt, Insurance Firm Scale Up De-Risking Initiative to Cushion Pastoralist Economies
ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) to implement the De-Risking, Inclusion and Value Enhancement (DRIVE) of pastoral economies in the. Yussuf said the aim of the DRIVE project is to protect pastoralist economies against drought risk, increase the financial inclusion of pastoralists and better connect them to the market, facilitate livestock trade and upgrade the value chain by mobilizing private investment.
Bridge Announces Launch of ValuLife™ – World's First Life Settlement App for iOS and Android
Bridge Insurance Group, LLC , a life settlement broker, announced today the launch of a groundbreaking alternative life insurance app ValuLife™, on. "ValuLife™ is just the beginning of what we're building for our clients and partners around life and viatical settlements," observes Bridge's Founder and CEO. Brandon Selfors.
Guidewire and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to Empower Insurers to Deliver Frictionless Payment Experiences
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE– Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced One Inc. as its strategic partner for payments to provide digital experiences that deliver flexibility and agility throughout the insurance lifecycle, from quote to claims payment. The. One Inc. and Guidewire partnership will empower insurers with an out-of-the-box joint solution...
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions Announces Winners of Sixth Annual Legal Innovator Awards
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The winners of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ sixth annual Legal Innovator Awards were announced earlier this month during the ELM Amplify 2022 user conference in. Scottsdale, Arizona. . ELM Solutions clients. Novartis and The Cincinnati Insurance Company. were honored for their commitment to innovation in the pursuit...
Special milks: social and prepaid health insurance companies are asked to comply with a law that covers them at 100%.
Under the hashtag# lechesesespecialesya, a campaign denounces the fact that many social security and health insurance companies hinder the delivery of medicated milk to children suffering from some kind of allergy to certain foods. The coverage of this food is 100% guaranteed by a national law. The initiative is carried out by RedInmunos and asks for the…
VA Proposed Rule: CHAMPVA Coverage of Audio-Only Telehealth, Mental Health Services, Cost Sharing for Contraceptive Services, Contraceptive Products Approved, Cleared, Granted
WASHINGTON , Oct. 22 -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a proposed rule (38 CFR Part 17), published in the. , entitled "CHAMPVA Coverage of Audio-Only Telehealth,. Mental Health Services. , and Cost Sharing for Certain Contraceptive Services and Contraceptive Products Approved, Cleared, or Granted by FDA."
The Hartford’s Small Commercial Digital Capabilities Consistently Rated Best In The Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- For the fourth consecutive year,. has ranked No. 1 for digital capabilities in Keynova Group’s 2022 Small Commercial Insurance Scorecard. This competitive benchmark study evaluates the top 10 small commercial insurance brands across four categories and tasks including functionality, ease of use, privacy and security, and support and access.
More Consumers are Taking Measures to Protect Themselves from Cyber Attacks
Chubb's Fifth Annual Report on Personal Cyber Risk reveals progress, but poor cyber-security behaviors persist. /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Chubb annual study on cyber risk finds that more people are taking concrete steps to protect their personal information and data from cyber-attacks. While the progress is encouraging, poor cyber-security behaviors remain far too common, according to the 2022 survey.
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Airline Reinsurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : AXIS Capital, Swiss Re, Berkshire Hathaway
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Airline Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Larta Institute Funds Diverse Innovators and Community-Based Climate Solutions with Wells Fargo Foundation Grant
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Larta Institute, a non-profit organization accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship, was awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to launch a new Venture Fellows program, which will invest in diverse innovators and community-based solutions to combat the impacts of climate change. The program will support diverse women- and minority-led ideas, creating more resilient, equitable, and sustainable communities in U.S. cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005041/en/ Larta Institute and Wells Fargo to support local innovators to combat the impacts of climate change on local communities in U.S. cities. (Graphic: Larta Institute)
