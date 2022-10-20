Patent Issued for Automated health data acquisition, processing and communication system (USPTO 11462327): Dacadoo Ag

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountable care solutions market size is expected to reach. Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Accountable care solutions help proactively identify chronic conditions in patients, which helps reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs considerably. This is a key factor driving the demand for accountable care solutions. The rising number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) offering services at considerably lower costs is expected to increase the adoption of these solutions, thereby positively impacting the industry growth.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO