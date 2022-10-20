Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Bilateral communication in a login-free environment (USPTO 11463654): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Beavers,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11463654 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Traditional customer service systems may allow contact between users without travel or making appointments, but telephonic communication is virtually useless for allowing accurate property evaluation by remote means. Sending pictures is similarly deficient, especially if an owner does not understand how best to portray the property.”
Patent Issued for Sensing peripheral heuristic evidence, reinforcement, and engagement system (USPTO 11462094): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannan,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462094, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation. The Sapiens core solution, APIs, designers and portals will fully move the insurer to the cloud. Sapiens International Corporation. , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of...
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
CCC and Sfara Help Insurers Connect Accident Data to Claims
Sfara Joins the CCC Network, Offering Insurers Real-Time Access to Mobile Crash Detection Data Designed to Accelerate Claims Outcomes Beginning at FNOL. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, andSfara, a leader in smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology, announce today the companies will work together to accelerate claims management. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect Sfara's mobile crash detection data with CCC's claims management solutions, improving and speeding claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Accountable Care Solutions Market Size Worth $49.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountable care solutions market size is expected to reach. Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Accountable care solutions help proactively identify chronic conditions in patients, which helps reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs considerably. This is a key factor driving the demand for accountable care solutions. The rising number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) offering services at considerably lower costs is expected to increase the adoption of these solutions, thereby positively impacting the industry growth.
Legal & General America Harnesses iPipeline® Solutions to Optimize Distribution and Insure More Families
LGA Forges Strategic Partnership with iPipeline to Transform its Business Through Access to Real-Time, Data-Driven Insights and Benchmarks. (LGA) have embarked on a data integration initiative which will help the life insurance provider strengthen distribution wallet share, product underwriting, decisioning, and pricing capabilities across its organization. This strategic relationship will...
HoneyQuote and The Zebra Partner to Offer More Homeowners Insurance Options in Florida
--News Direct-- HoneyQuote, a Florida -based digital insurance agency, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with The Zebra, a leading insurance comparison site based in. Austin, Texas. . This partnership will provide consumers more options to obtain homeowners insurance in. Florida. , one of the costliest and most arduous...
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. , on. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. after the close of the market...
CENTENE CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this filing. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW General We are a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. We take a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Results of operations depend on our ability to manage expenses associated with health benefits (including estimated costs incurred) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. We measure operating performance based upon two key ratios. The health benefits ratio (HBR) represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues, excluding premium tax revenues that are separately billed, and reflects the direct relationship between the premiums received and the medical services provided. The SG&A expense ratio represents SG&A costs as a percentage of premium and service revenues, excluding premium taxes separately billed. Value Creation Plan As introduced in.
Airline Reinsurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : AXIS Capital, Swiss Re, Berkshire Hathaway
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Airline Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
SYSCO CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
ITEM 1.01 ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT. On October 18, 2022 , Sysco Corporation and State Street Global Advisors Trust. , as independent fiduciary of the Sysco Corporation Retirement Plan (the. "Plan"), entered into a commitment agreement with. Massachusetts Mutual Life. Insurance Company. (the "Insurer"), which has an AA+,...
ACNB CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. , announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of. $0.28. ACNB Corporation. common stock payable on. December 15, 2022. , to shareholders of record as of. December 1, 2022. ....
Guidewire Flaine Release Powers Speed and Agility for P&C Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announces Flaine, its latest market-defining cloud release. New platform, application, and content updates in Flaine increase speed and improve agility for P&C insurers across the complete insurance lifecycle, including:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005296/en/. Automated...
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Receives National Recognition
St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agency named Midwest's "Best Agency to Work For" by. & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, was recently named the Midwest’s “Best Agency to Work For” by. Insurance Journal. . More...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0