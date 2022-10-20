Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Estimated Catastrophe Losses and Financial Results Date and Earnings Call

Read full article on original website
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. , on. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. after the close of the market...
ACNB Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend And Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program
GETTYSBURG, Pa. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. , announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of. $0.28. ACNB Corporation. common stock payable on. December 15, 2022. , to shareholders of record as of. December...
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation. The Sapiens core solution, APIs, designers and portals will fully move the insurer to the cloud. Sapiens International Corporation. , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of...
Travelers Institute to Host National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist to Discuss Real Estate Market Outlook
The Travelers Companies, Inc. , titled “Under Pressure: Real Estate Market Update with National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist. “The real estate market has been challenged in recent years, from increased prices and low inventory levels to supply chain issues and rapidly rising interest rates,” said. Joan...
Guidewire and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to Empower Insurers to Deliver Frictionless Payment Experiences
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE– Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced One Inc. as its strategic partner for payments to provide digital experiences that deliver flexibility and agility throughout the insurance lifecycle, from quote to claims payment. The. One Inc. and Guidewire partnership will empower insurers with an out-of-the-box joint solution...
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions Announces Winners of Sixth Annual Legal Innovator Awards
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The winners of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ sixth annual Legal Innovator Awards were announced earlier this month during the ELM Amplify 2022 user conference in. Scottsdale, Arizona. . ELM Solutions clients. Novartis and The Cincinnati Insurance Company. were honored for their commitment to innovation in the pursuit...
AM Best to Host Briefing on State of the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the workers’ compensation insurance market on. The event will feature a panel of AM Best analysts and industry leaders, who will review market, regulatory and risk issues affecting the workers’ compensation sector. A recent Best’s Market Segment Report notes that the sector has achieved a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, but that economic factors could disrupt future results. During the event, the panel will discuss the effects of inflation on the current claims environment and reserves; the impact of economic and unemployment challenges to the market; pricing trends, which could be hampered by inflation; and how machine learning and artificial intelligence is being utilized in pricing, claims and reserving.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of. per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of. $20.00. per share and current share price of. $10.84. per share (as of market...
Fannie Mae Executes its Tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $9.6 Billion of Single-Family Loans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fannie Mae ( FNMA /OTC) announced today that it has executed its tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer(TM) (CIRT(TM)) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the mortgage market, CIRT 2022-10...
Airline Reinsurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : AXIS Capital, Swiss Re, Berkshire Hathaway
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Airline Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Studies from Purdue University Yield New Data on Risk Management (Agricultural resource and risk management with multiperiod stochastics: A case of the mixed crop-livestock production system in the drylands of Jordan): Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Generally, agricultural production involves several challenges. In the drylands, it is further complicated by weather-related risks and resource degradation.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from.
JP Morgan expects inflation to decline
For JP Morgan, the reduction of inflation in the United States is on track. In an analysis, the US investment bank points out that there are two major factors that are moderating inflation in the US: a growing settlement of the distortions caused by the pandemic- on the supply and demand side- and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which in turn have…
CCC and Sfara Help Insurers Connect Accident Data to Claims
Sfara Joins the CCC Network, Offering Insurers Real-Time Access to Mobile Crash Detection Data Designed to Accelerate Claims Outcomes Beginning at FNOL. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, andSfara, a leader in smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology, announce today the companies will work together to accelerate claims management. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect Sfara's mobile crash detection data with CCC's claims management solutions, improving and speeding claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.
Guidewire Flaine Release Powers Speed and Agility for P&C Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announces Flaine, its latest market-defining cloud release. New platform, application, and content updates in Flaine increase speed and improve agility for P&C insurers across the complete insurance lifecycle, including:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005296/en/. Automated...
Accountable Care Solutions Market Size Worth $49.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountable care solutions market size is expected to reach. Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Accountable care solutions help proactively identify chronic conditions in patients, which helps reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs considerably. This is a key factor driving the demand for accountable care solutions. The rising number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) offering services at considerably lower costs is expected to increase the adoption of these solutions, thereby positively impacting the industry growth.
Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service Researchers Describe Findings in Regenerative Medicine (Impact and challenges of enactment for advanced regenerative medicine in South Korea): Biomedical Engineering – Regenerative Medicine
-- A new study on regenerative medicine is now available. According to news originating from Wonju,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Korean government has enacted the Act on Advanced Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Biological products (ARMAB) in. August 2019. , and it has been implemented in 2020.”
PDHI Enhances Partnership with HealthTrio to Provide Additional NCQA-certified Member Engagement Tools
PDHI strengthens partnership by expanding solution packages available in the. This partnership will provide additional functionality to. /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDHI expands its partnership with. to provide additional functionality to. HealthTrio. clients, supporting enhanced member engagement opportunities and. National Committee for Quality Assurance. (. ) Wellness and Health Promotion (WHP) certified...
