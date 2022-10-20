New Rhinoplasty Study Findings Reported from Stanford University School of Medicine (Septoplasty Revision Rates in Pediatric vs Adult Populations): Surgery – Rhinoplasty

Read full article on original website
Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service Researchers Describe Findings in Regenerative Medicine (Impact and challenges of enactment for advanced regenerative medicine in South Korea): Biomedical Engineering – Regenerative Medicine
-- A new study on regenerative medicine is now available. According to news originating from Wonju,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Korean government has enacted the Act on Advanced Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Biological products (ARMAB) in. August 2019. , and it has been implemented in 2020.”
Studies from Purdue University Yield New Data on Risk Management (Agricultural resource and risk management with multiperiod stochastics: A case of the mixed crop-livestock production system in the drylands of Jordan): Risk Management
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Generally, agricultural production involves several challenges. In the drylands, it is further complicated by weather-related risks and resource degradation.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from.
Guangxi University Reports Findings in Science (Environmental Pollution Liability Insurance and Corporate Performance: Evidence from China in the Perspective of Green Development): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Environmental pollution is an inevitable primary responsibility in the production and management of enterprises, and it is the most severe challenge to achieving green production and sustainable development. Environmental pollution liability insurance (EPLI) can transfer corporate pollution liability to insurance companies, which affects corporate performance to a certain extent.”
CNBC
Ivermectin — a drug once touted as a Covid treatment by conservatives — doesn't improve recovery much, clinical trial finds
A team of scientists affiliated with Duke University found that ivermectin does not meaningful improve the recovery of people with mild to moderate Covid. "These findings do not support the use of ivermectin in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19," they concluded. A previous study found that ivermectin does not...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
The poorest-performing nursing homes are on the administration's radar: CMS detailed new oversight plans last week.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services— the federal agency overseeing nursing homes— detailed on Friday its plan to crack down on certain lower-rated facilities, which includes setting new criteria for terminating federal funding for those that fail to improve. Nursing homes were an epicenter of covid spread during the early days of the pandemic and…
U.S. News & World Report: CDPHP Medicare Plans Earn Top Honors in New York State
Albany, N.Y. , Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are among the highest rated in. U.S. News & World Report Medicare Advantage Honor Roll. . U.S. News. uses plan ratings data from the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (CMS)...
State of New Jersey Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Citizen Safety
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that the State of New Jersey expanded its use of the company’s Public Safety solutions to communicate with residents across the state in times of emergency. The New Jersey State Police added Everbridge’s Resident Connection and Integrated Public Alert & Warning System IPAWS solutions to maximize the reach of their critical citizen alerts, allowing public safety officials to reach the state’s nine million residents in the event of a crisis such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005664/en/ State of New Jersey Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Citizen Safety (Graphic: Business Wire)
Accountable Care Solutions Market Size Worth $49.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountable care solutions market size is expected to reach. Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Accountable care solutions help proactively identify chronic conditions in patients, which helps reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs considerably. This is a key factor driving the demand for accountable care solutions. The rising number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) offering services at considerably lower costs is expected to increase the adoption of these solutions, thereby positively impacting the industry growth.
Biden to get updated COVID-19 booster shot, promote vaccine
President Joe Biden is getting his updated COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday
Special milks: social and prepaid health insurance companies are asked to comply with a law that covers them at 100%.
Under the hashtag# lechesesespecialesya, a campaign denounces the fact that many social security and health insurance companies hinder the delivery of medicated milk to children suffering from some kind of allergy to certain foods. The coverage of this food is 100% guaranteed by a national law. The initiative is carried out by RedInmunos and asks for the…
Patent Issued for Sensing peripheral heuristic evidence, reinforcement, and engagement system (USPTO 11462094): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannan,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462094, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
The local effects of a U.S. recession: impacts on exchange rate, exports and cost of finance
The slowdown in the United States, in response to the Federal Reserve' s rate hike to curb inflation, will moderately affect the Peruvian economy. In the face of rising rates and a deteriorating labor market, the U.S. economy would materialize a moderate recession in the second part of 2023, according to Citi. "There is a risk scenario to take into consideration:…
Alignment Health Plan Recognized as Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report
RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) insurance carrier from. 2023 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage plans by. U.S. News & World Report. for its top-rated HMO in. North Carolina. . Alignment is one of only...
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racism
Some Black physicians claimed they were terminated without justification. Others claimed they resigned of their own volition due to the untenable work climate.
