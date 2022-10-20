ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 21

Tacoma Aroma
2d ago

Can we find the breakdown.of where every penny of this went? I feel like the politicians set up companies they know are going to be funded, line their pockets and purposely keep this issue going.

Captain Dean
2d ago

If you subsidize (fund) anything, you'll get more of it. Tax it (penalize), and you'll get less. This is common sense that has been forgotten or ignored.By funding homelessness you will certainly increase it.The only way to stop this madness is by voting those officials responsible out. And that means Democrats that are in total charge of our Washington cities, state, and our national government.You can make major changes beginning November 8th. Remember how great things were before the Democrats took control? Vote Red and implore your leaders to fully fund police!

Matthew DeFeo
1d ago

Haaaaaa okay what a joke this city is. Okay so where did the money go to, let’s get an itomized break down. Because I know it doesn’t cost that much money to move people that aren’t paying anything lol

