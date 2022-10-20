AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Read full article on original website
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. , on. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. after the close of the market...
Airline Reinsurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : AXIS Capital, Swiss Re, Berkshire Hathaway
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Airline Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
AM Best to Host Briefing on State of the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the workers’ compensation insurance market on. The event will feature a panel of AM Best analysts and industry leaders, who will review market, regulatory and risk issues affecting the workers’ compensation sector. A recent Best’s Market Segment Report notes that the sector has achieved a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, but that economic factors could disrupt future results. During the event, the panel will discuss the effects of inflation on the current claims environment and reserves; the impact of economic and unemployment challenges to the market; pricing trends, which could be hampered by inflation; and how machine learning and artificial intelligence is being utilized in pricing, claims and reserving.
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the deployment of its cloud-first P&C platform Tia Enterprise as part of a suite of products and services to digitally transform Norwegian Property & Casualty insurer Landkreditt Forsikring. Landkreditt Forsikring's...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
ACNB Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend And Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program
GETTYSBURG, Pa. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. , announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of. $0.28. ACNB Corporation. common stock payable on. December 15, 2022. , to shareholders of record as of. December...
SYSCO CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
ITEM 1.01 ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT. On October 18, 2022 , Sysco Corporation and State Street Global Advisors Trust. , as independent fiduciary of the Sysco Corporation Retirement Plan (the. "Plan"), entered into a commitment agreement with. Massachusetts Mutual Life. Insurance Company. (the "Insurer"), which has an AA+,...
Despite uncertainty, investors are encouraged to invest in stocks again
Luis Angel Rodriguez, investment director of BBVA Asset Management Mexico, said that volatilities have not ended, but it is already a good time for medium and long-term investors to be buying financial assets. We think that most of the rate hikes are priced in, the Federal Reserve interest rate futures are pointing to the levels the market expects, between 4.5 and…
CCC and Sfara Help Insurers Connect Accident Data to Claims
Sfara Joins the CCC Network, Offering Insurers Real-Time Access to Mobile Crash Detection Data Designed to Accelerate Claims Outcomes Beginning at FNOL. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, andSfara, a leader in smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology, announce today the companies will work together to accelerate claims management. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect Sfara's mobile crash detection data with CCC's claims management solutions, improving and speeding claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.
JP Morgan expects inflation to decline
For JP Morgan, the reduction of inflation in the United States is on track. In an analysis, the US investment bank points out that there are two major factors that are moderating inflation in the US: a growing settlement of the distortions caused by the pandemic- on the supply and demand side- and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which in turn have…
Fannie Mae Executes its Tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $9.6 Billion of Single-Family Loans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fannie Mae ( FNMA /OTC) announced today that it has executed its tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer(TM) (CIRT(TM)) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the mortgage market, CIRT 2022-10...
OriginClear Opens Equity Line with GHS Investments
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has entered an Equity Financing Agreement (the “Agreement”) with GHS Investments (GHS). Pursuant to the Agreement, GHS has agreed to purchase up to $25.0 million in registered common stock, with timing and amounts of the purchases to be determined at the sole discretion of OCLN. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005404/en/ Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability. Now, the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling clean water to become an investable asset, open to main street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo (image by OriginClear)
CENTENE CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this filing. The discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW General We are a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. We take a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Results of operations depend on our ability to manage expenses associated with health benefits (including estimated costs incurred) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs. We measure operating performance based upon two key ratios. The health benefits ratio (HBR) represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues, excluding premium tax revenues that are separately billed, and reflects the direct relationship between the premiums received and the medical services provided. The SG&A expense ratio represents SG&A costs as a percentage of premium and service revenues, excluding premium taxes separately billed. Value Creation Plan As introduced in.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
) - KKR Income Opportunities Fund. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of. per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund's initial public offering price of. $20.00. per share and current share price of. $10.84. per share (as of market close on. October...
The local effects of a U.S. recession: impacts on exchange rate, exports and cost of finance
The slowdown in the United States, in response to the Federal Reserve' s rate hike to curb inflation, will moderately affect the Peruvian economy. In the face of rising rates and a deteriorating labor market, the U.S. economy would materialize a moderate recession in the second part of 2023, according to Citi. "There is a risk scenario to take into consideration:…
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Travelers Institute to Host National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist to Discuss Real Estate Market Outlook
The Travelers Companies, Inc. , titled “Under Pressure: Real Estate Market Update with National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist. “The real estate market has been challenged in recent years, from increased prices and low inventory levels to supply chain issues and rapidly rising interest rates,” said. Joan...
