AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has entered an Equity Financing Agreement (the “Agreement”) with GHS Investments (GHS). Pursuant to the Agreement, GHS has agreed to purchase up to $25.0 million in registered common stock, with timing and amounts of the purchases to be determined at the sole discretion of OCLN. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005404/en/ Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability. Now, the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling clean water to become an investable asset, open to main street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo (image by OriginClear)

