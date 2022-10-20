Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
GOCC board authorizes $7.7 million USDA loan for South Campus renovation
CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees voted to authorize a $7.7 million renovation project for South Campus at a recent board meeting. The project paves the way to transform the outdated 1969 architectural environment into a modern-day design, officials said. The loan is for 3.5 percent interest and is over 40-years.
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0