Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law by awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit was filed by a former top office staffer whom Treasurer Kelly Mitchell fired in 2014. It claimed the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids. Marion County Judge John Chavis issued an order last week dismissing the lawsuit, ruling that the state treasurer, as a separately elected statewide official, wasn’t required to submit contracts for approval from agencies controlled by the governor.
Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. Yet Walker, through a major chicken processor that he touts as a principal partner to one of his primary businesses, has benefited from years of unpaid labor by drug offenders routed to the facility by Oklahoma state courts. A pending federal lawsuit alleges that participants are denied their required treatments like those Walker touts.
Monday’s Florida governor debate is Crist’s last chance to turn around race against DeSantis
With Gov. Ron DeSantis riding a historic cash advantage and a tidal wave of enthusiasm for his political ascent, Monday’s gubernatorial debate is shaping up to be Democrat Charlie Crist‘s last chance to engineer a comeback in Florida’s gubernatorial race and perhaps slow the rise of a future GOP presidential contender.
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA...
Virginia’s Youngkin hauls in cash, campaigns cross-country
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continues to raise funds at a quick clip, outpacing his recent predecessors while also traveling the country supporting midterm candidates. Campaign finance disclosures filed this month show the Republican’s political action committee raised nearly $1.8 million in cash over the July to September quarter, spent about $1.1 million and ended the quarter with about $2.3 million on hand. His expenditures hint at the scope of his political operation, showing spending with more than a dozen consultants, plus an ad maker and a polling firm. Youngkin is increasingly viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He has not announced any firm plans.
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It’s facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it’s on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Saratoga County judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they are counted. It was unclear immediately Friday if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration would appeal the decision. State Republican party chair Nick Langworthy on Friday called the judge’s decision a win for election integrity.
Family details horrific abuse at hands of female ISIS leader
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Family members of a Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female Islamic State group battalion say they suffered years of horrific abuse at her hands well before she ever became a terrorist. The allegations come in court filings in the case against 42-year-old Allison Fluke-Ekren. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to terrorism charges connected to her support for the Islamic State group while she and her family lived in Syria. Two of her now-adult children say in court papers that they were physically and sexually abused by her. Fluke-Ekren denies the abuse allegations. Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year maximum prison term when she’s sentenced next week.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
