Now Hear This: Iowa Stores Offering These Over-The-Counter
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 30 million Americans experience hearing loss but only about one-fifth seek treatment. Whether it be grandparents struggling to be fully immersed in the action of a grandkid's music recital or any hearing-challenged individual struggling in daily life due to their impairment, a new service at Hy-Vee is taking away some of the stigmas that may exist for them.
How Iowans Can Make an Extra $10,000 Off Their Dogs
First off, I'll start by saying that I think making a Facebook or Instagram page for your dog is pretty dumb. I know several people who run three or more Instagram accounts -- one for themselves, a fake Instagram (or finsta), and one for their dogs. I don't understand the...
Drought Is On The Horizon For Much Of Iowa
Northeast Iowa has been the garden spot of Iowa all summer. While much of Iowa has been hit by worsening drought, our farmers have taken advantage of the wet conditions and are reaping the rewards in this year’s yields. However last week, the drought monitor shifted to show that...
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
Cringy Interview of Iowa Native Elijah Wood Goes Viral AGAIN
An interview from nearly two decades ago featuring an Iowa favorite actor is resurfacing. Thanks to Tik Tok it's getting a bit of a musical remix. Wood was in New York City at the time and the rest of the cast were in Berlin. So, someone thought it would be a great idea to try to make the Cedar Rapids native think he was stuck in possibly the worst interview of all time. This created the perfect setup for a hilarious (and INCREDIBLY cringy) prank.
Dang Flabbit! Iowans Don’t Curse…Much
Iowans don't swear...according to some sort of science. A recent study came out that gave us a better insight into just how much soap we should be using to clean out our mouths with. According to a site called Word Tips, Iowa doesn't freakin' curse much compared to the rest of the country.
Rating Cities In Iowa Rated Based on Their Smell [WATCH]
Iowa is a land of many smells. Sometimes these smells are very pleasant, sometimes not so much. When you have as many hog farmers as the state of Iowa does, you're bound to run into smells that may be less desirable. I've always wanted to ask a hog farmer what dealing with that smell is like every day. I really hope the answer starts with something like "smells like money."
Eastern Iowa Pumpkin Farm Has A Little Of Everything [PHOTOS]
Our thermometers keep swinging on the hot and cold pendulum and after the cold weekend we had last week, it will be nice to get some warmer temperatures. During this time of year, people love to take advantage of the fall colors by going to local farms. On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig did just that as he toured Kroul Family Farm over in Mount Vernon.
Wait, Is It Legal To Take a “Ballot Selfie” in Iowa?
You Voted! Good for you. Really, I believe you and I'm proud of you. You don't need to prove it to me on social media. Keep your selfies to yourself, especially the ones with the actual ballot in hand. In case you've been living under a rock, early voting is...
Iowa’s Amazing Run of New Lottery Millionaires Continues
Over the last few months, Iowa has been on a big run of people winning at least a million dollars. It's happened again!. Since August, there have been five different occasions where a ticket sold in Iowa was worth major moolah. Three of the winners have come in the last six weeks.
Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest
You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
What Does It Mean If You See This Unique Pumpkin in Iowa?
Fall is one of the best seasons of the year. The colors on the trees are amazing, football is in full swing, flannels are being worn on Fridays, and Halloween is right around the corner. Ask any kid what their favorite part of Halloween is and you're likely to hear dressing up in their favorite costume or trick or treating.
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
Eastern Iowa Farmers Hurting From Low Mississippi River Levels
Here in Eastern Iowa, we are no strangers to the Mississippi River. The massive river on our state’s eastern border separates us from Illinois and Wisconsin but connects us to important trade ports in Louisiana. Some areas of the river are so low, there are places that were once...
Community Surprises Iowa Farmer With Cancer During Harvest [VIDEO]
As farmers are heading out to their fields to pick this year’s crops, one has been kept inside. Doug Arnold has more than 200 acres of corn and soybeans in Humeston. However, last year he was diagnosed with small cell cancer which has kept him inside this season. But...
A Recent Recall Is Hitting Iowans In The Sweet Tooth
It seems like food keeps going through recalls left and right and for all different reasons. For those of us with a sweet tooth, this recent recall may be affecting you. If you are a cookie lover, you have probably heard of the brand NESTLÉ USA. If you have recently bought any of their cookie dough, you may want to check it for this recall.
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
Rep. Ashley Hinson Hospitalized in Cedar Rapids
A televised debate in Iowa's second congressional district has been canceled after U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Hinson's chief of staff issued a statement saying that "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital...where she is being treated for a kidney infection." In an update on Monday afternoon, Hinson was said to be feeling better but would remain hospitalized overnight.
