Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KCTV 5
Police locate woman who drove to KCMO, had not been seen since Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Blackmore has been found and is safe. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a woman who drove to town but has not been seen since Saturday. According to KCPD, 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore is not from the area but...
KCTV 5
Police: Grandview homicide victim tried to stop vehicle break-in, was shot
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot Monday morning. A release from the Grandview Police Department stated Donald Ozbun had tried to stop someone from breaking into his car and confronted the suspect, or suspects. While detectives were not yet made clear as...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KCTV 5
Amazon driver found dead in front yard, Ray County Sheriff’s Office investigating
WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. (KCTV) – An investigation is underway and two dogs are dead after an Amazon driver’s body was found in someone’s yard just outside of Excelsior Springs. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said that they received a call around 8:30 p.m. regarding an Amazon van...
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan. Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder...
KCTV 5
Missouri Division of Fire Safety assists in criminal investigation into fire that damaged 6 structures
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is assisting in an ongoing criminal investigation into a fast-moving fire that damaged six structures Monday near 21st Street and Spring Avenue in unincorporated Jackson County, Missouri. The flames fueled by strong winds and dry conditions spread dangerously close...
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
Prosecutor inundated with threats after declining charges in firefighter’s death
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's office has been inundated with racist and sexist phone, a spokesperson with the office said Monday.
KCTV 5
New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
KCMO woman offers refuge to horses during fire near I-470, Raytown Road
As an afternoon fire near I-470 and Raytown Road pushed north toward Bannister Road, owners of horses in the area packed up their animals to escape the rolling waves of smoke headed their way.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
KCTV 5
Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
KCTV 5
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder of Greg Miller are hoping information presented at a hearing in Wyandotte County will help prove their claims of innocence. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are serving life sentences for the murder. Both have always maintained their innocence. During...
I-470 reopens between US 71 Highway, Grandview Triangle after fire closures
Multiple fires along Interstate 470 caused closures along both sides of the highway Sunday. Just before 5 p.m., Kansas City Scout reports all roads have reopened.
Twin brothers charged in Northland shooting that killed one, seriously injured another
Twin brothers Isaac and Isaiah Hernandez are now charged in a Northland shooting that killed one man and potentially paralyzed another.
WIBW
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old was injured when she rolled the vehicle she had been driving on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of Somerset Rd. and Kansas 68 Highway in Miami Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Comments / 0