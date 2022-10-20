ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence

The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan. Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
MERRIAM, KS
WIBW

15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old was injured when she rolled the vehicle she had been driving on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of Somerset Rd. and Kansas 68 Highway in Miami Co. with reports of an injury accident.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy