Tyler, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Spa-industry training on the rise in East Texas

With a rising demand for people working in various parts of the spa industry, local business owners have stepped in to fill what they say is a need for those kinds of career training schools in East Texas. “I knew there was a need for it in the East Texas...
LONGVIEW, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Elections official: Early voting in Smith County is starting off strong

Early voting for the November general election began Monday and is off to a strong start in Smith County, an elections official said. As of just 1 p.m. Monday, 3,300 voters had cast their ballots in person, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon. “It's a very good turnout so...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tyler police investigating weekend homicide

Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler. Cornelius Tims of Tyler died as a result of the shooting in the 2400 block of North Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. Officers responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the report...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
TEXAS STATE

