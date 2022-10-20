Read full article on original website
Kathy Hogancamp, political Kentucky trailblazer, dies at 68
Kathy Hogancamp, a longtime staple and trailblazer in Kentucky politics, has died at the age of 68. Hogancamp was the first Republican in history to be elected from the Jackson Purchase area to the Kentucky House of Representatives when she won her bid in 1994. She would go on to serve two terms in the house. She also worked as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Education.
Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky
A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
Emission reduction program offers aid for replacement buses
Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own school buses can apply for funding through a program designed to reduce diesel emissions. The state Energy and Environment Cabinet says the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will reimburse up to 25 percent of the cost of a replacement bus. Grant recipients have to cover the remainder.
No damage from 2.1 Missouri quake
A small earthquake was reported early Sunday morning in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.1 magnitude quake, centered about one half mile north-northwest of Howardville, Missouri, or about 21 miles south of Sikeston, occurred at 4:04 a.m. No damage was reported...
Rain finally arriving Tuesday; about an inch for most
After about six dusty weeks, some meaningful rainfall is finally headed our way on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Paducah is calling for a 100 percent chance of rain all day Tuesday, with about an inch to 1.5 inches expected for much of western Kentucky. Heavier rainfall amounts are anticipated to the north and west toward St. Louis and the Ozarks.
Kentucky highway crews prepare for snow and ice season
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have already starting prepping for snow and ice season. Over the next couple of weeks, drivers may see plows making test runs on highways. These help drivers become familiar with their assigned routes, note hazards and check out turnaround locations. Starting last week and continuing into...
