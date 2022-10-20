ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made In West Side Murder- First In Five Years

A man is facing charges for a homicide in West Springfield. The Hampden District Attorney's Office alleges Jose Hernandez stabbed his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in their apartment last Tuesday. This is the first murder in West Springfield since 2017.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

