ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders TE Darren Waller unlikely to play in Week 7

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRXyU_0igzlpfy00

The Raiders held practice on Thursday and not surprisingly, Darren Waller did not practice. The Pro Bowl tight end hurt his hamstring early in the team’s Week 5 game against the Chiefs and has yet to return to the field.

Waller spoke with Jim Trotter of NFL Media on Wednesday and said it would be unlikely that he would be ready to return for this week’s game against Houston.

Waller played in the team’s first five games despite missing most of training camp with an injury. He was off to a slow start, averaging just 43.8 yards per game in the first four contests of the year. He had scored just one touchdown and was averaging only four receptions per game.

Despite the 1-4 start, the Raiders aren’t going to panic and put Waller on the field before he is ready. Expect them to exercise caution and make sure that Waller is 100 percent healthy before returning to the field. When will that be? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons fans react to Matt Ryan getting benched by the Colts

Atlanta Falcons fans weren’t happy with the team’s offensive performance in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but things could definitely be worse. Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan was benched by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in a move that shocked the NFL. Ryan, who was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis over the offseason, hasn’t exactly thrived in his new home. In Week 7, the former MVP threw two interceptions as the Colts were defeated 19-10 by the Titans.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Jourdan Lewis' injury could mean for Cowboys secondary moving forward

The Cowboys appeared to be escaping their Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions relatively unscathed. In the third quarter, sixth offensive lineman Matt Farniok was shaken up and left the game with a hamstring injury sustained on point-after attempt following an Ezekiel Elliott score. Elliott himself avoided catastrophe after he was hit on his right knee, fortunately while the leg was in the air. He’d return to score Dallas’ first two touchdowns in the 24-6 win.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 8

After the seventh full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are humming to the middle of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 7, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy