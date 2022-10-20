Missouri Minute: Rams owner to pay majority of settlement with St. Louis; price of postage to increase

Read full article on original website
missouribusinessalert.com
Spire Missouri’s proposed rate hike draws ire of Kansas City officials, residents
Environmental and consumer advocate groups, individuals and even the city of Kansas City are pushing back against a proposed double-digit rate hike by Missouri’s largest natural gas utility. Spire, which serves almost 1.2 million customers in Missouri, hopes to boost its natural gas rates to bring in $152 million....
Missouri voters to decide if the state can dictate increased Kansas City police funding
If Missouri voters approve Amendment 4 in the Nov. 8 general election, Kansas City will be required to increase funding for its police department. But many voters may not understand that from the language they’ll see on the ballot. Amendment 4 reads: “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to...
