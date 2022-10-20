Read full article on original website
Voice of America
'Bury Your Head in the Sand' to Avoid Difficulty
Hello! And welcome to Words and Their Stories, from VOA Learning English!. On this program we dive into words and expressions in the English language. We go beneath the surface of an expression and explain it more fully. We give examples, notes on usage, and sometimes we tell where the expression came from.
Voice of America
How Difficult Should Organic Chemistry Be?
Maitland Jones, a well-known organic chemistry professor at New York University (N.Y.U.), was fired over the summer. The 84-year-old professor wrote a famous book: “Organic Chemistry” which is still used in many college classes. He taught the class for many years at Princeton University before retiring in 2007. Since then, he taught the subject at N.Y.U. on a series of one-year contracts.
