Newfields, NH

Q97.9

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
HAMPTON, NH
94.9 HOM

These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns

Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire

You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
TILTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire

Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
HOPKINTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Most Popular Adult Halloween Costumes in Each New England State May Surprise You

I want to say we're boring, but sometimes it's about simple, easy fun. I mean, stressing over costumes seems unnecessary. I'm talking about celebrating Halloween, that one night each year that adults get all dressed up and hit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and private parties. There's something so freeing and fabulous about becoming some-ONE or some-THING else for a night, and partying the night away.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: Examining 'The Great Resignation' and 'quiet quitting' in NH and the U.S.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic led to some big changes in the nation's workforce in New Hampshire and the United States as a whole. Millions of Americans are leaving their current job to seek different means of employment, and that has created waves of behavior known as "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting." So, what do these terms mean, and how is the workforce in New Hampshire being affected by them?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Somersworth, New Hampshire, Man Featured in Apple Watch Commercial

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Can you imagine? You're out enjoying one of your favorite winter activities, and all of a sudden, things go terribly wrong to the point that your life is in danger? To make matters worse, there is no one around to help you! This scary scenario was a reality for William Rogers from Somersworth, New Hampshire, last year. You might remember seeing the story on WMUR. William was out ice skating on Salmon Falls river on a gorgeous day in March. All of a sudden, he fell through the ice, and things got serious.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say

MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
MEREDITH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine

During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Here’s What You Need to Know About the Portsmouth Halloween Parade in New Hampshire

Halloween is officially one week away, which means that countless celebrations and festivities will take place in the coming days. Just off the top of this writer's head, the Dover Witches Market is happening Saturday, followed by the city's first Witches Ball. Several restaurants and bars will host special events and parties. Attractions like Haunted Overload, Fright Kingdom, and Screeemfest are currently hosting thousands of visitors looking for spooks, and Salem, Massachusetts, is undoubtedly swarming with tourists.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

