Pryor, OK

news9.com

WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 12 (Oct. 22, 2022): Oklahoma's CareerTech

Oklahoma’s CareerTech connects students and businesses with training for rewarding careers. Their innovative approach to education and career development prepares students to enter the state’s world-class workforce and to succeed in not only the workplace, but in education and in life. Learn about Oklahoma’s educational crown jewel during...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Adult Athletics Starts Flag Football League

It’s football season in Oklahoma and for some athletes, no matter the age, it is not enough to sit and watch, they need to participate. This is year one for The Oklahoma Adult Athletics flag football league, and these guys are still extremely competitive. “We don’t allow nothing, we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Police Locate Mother Of Child Found Walking Along Road In Tulsa

--- The Tulsa Police Department is looking to find the parents of a child who was found walking along South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa. According to police, officers received a call that a child had been seen walking near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the child...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport

A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police

Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OSDH Launches New Tobacco Retailer Education Guide

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is rolling out a new tobacco retailer education guide. The department says the guide is part of a new 'Validate Campaign.'. According to the department, the four main goals of the material being given to retailers are to give a guide on how to avoid selling to underage people, give an approved training program, provide stand-alone training and to provide resources.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

WATCH: Escaped Cows Invade Kentucky Golf Course

An unusual hazard appeared on a golf course in Kentucky. A group of golfers were interrupted after a herd of cows that refused to get off the green. They escaped from a nearby cattle truck. The cows were on the lamb for several hours while golfers, officers and cowboys worked...
KENTUCKY STATE
news9.com

13-Year-Old Driver Injured After Tulsa Crash

A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Deadline To Request Absentee Ballot Is Monday

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8th election is Monday night. All you have to do is fill out an application through the Oklahoma Voter Portal. You can also download the form online or call your local county election board and get one emailed to you.
news9.com

High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home

High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa On List Of Stops For The Judds Final Tour

Country music icon Wynonna Judd says "The Judds: The Final Tour" will continue following the death of her mother, Naomi, this year and it will make a stop in Tulsa. Judd, who will be joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, will play at the BOK Center on Thursday, Feb. 2nd.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

13-Year-Old Recovering After Leading Troopers On Chase, Crashing Car

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 13-year-old is recovering in the hospital after running from troopers and crashing in Tulsa Sunday morning. A knocked over mailbox, tire tracks and car debris in front of some businesses near Admiral and Garnett mark the crash scene after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's pursuit with the boy.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Gilcrease Museum Launches New Public Art Experience Around Tulsa

The Gilcrease Museum kicked of its new public art experience with displays all around town on Sunday. "Gilcrease in your Neighborhood" installs artwork at 31 locations across the Tulsa area for people to view. The goal of the program is to give people the chance to experience art while the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating

A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Brewery Expands Business To New Downtown Tulsa Location

A new business is coming to the building that once housed the Prairie Brewpub downtown, and it's a familiar name for many people in Tulsa. The owners of the Cabin Boys Brewery bought the space and are excited to serve lunch and dinner along with their signature beers. Cabin Boys,...
TULSA, OK

