Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year Rebecka Peterson Discusses Effort To Highlight The Importance Of Teachers
Oklahoma's current teacher of the year is on a mission to highlight the importance of teachers and the work they are doing across the state. Rebecka Peterson joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to talk about her efforts.
WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 12 (Oct. 22, 2022): Oklahoma's CareerTech
Oklahoma’s CareerTech connects students and businesses with training for rewarding careers. Their innovative approach to education and career development prepares students to enter the state’s world-class workforce and to succeed in not only the workplace, but in education and in life. Learn about Oklahoma’s educational crown jewel during...
Oklahoma Adult Athletics Starts Flag Football League
It’s football season in Oklahoma and for some athletes, no matter the age, it is not enough to sit and watch, they need to participate. This is year one for The Oklahoma Adult Athletics flag football league, and these guys are still extremely competitive. “We don’t allow nothing, we...
Police Locate Mother Of Child Found Walking Along Road In Tulsa
--- The Tulsa Police Department is looking to find the parents of a child who was found walking along South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa. According to police, officers received a call that a child had been seen walking near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the child...
Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport
A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
Teen Shooting Victim Identified By Tulsa Police
Police have identified the 17-year-old boy that was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa. TPD said Demarion Brown, 17, was walking down the street with a 15-year-old near E. 46th St. N. and North Peoria Ave. around 2 a.m. Police said that an unidentified car fired on the...
OSDH Launches New Tobacco Retailer Education Guide
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is rolling out a new tobacco retailer education guide. The department says the guide is part of a new 'Validate Campaign.'. According to the department, the four main goals of the material being given to retailers are to give a guide on how to avoid selling to underage people, give an approved training program, provide stand-alone training and to provide resources.
Watch: Broken Arrow Police Preview Saturday's Safety Spooktacular Halloween Event
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Halloween is just a few days away and for those looking for a save event for the family, Broken Arrow Police is hosting its 21st annual Safety Spooktacular on Saturday. On Monday, Ethan Hutchins with the BAPD joined News On 6 at noon to preview the...
WATCH: Escaped Cows Invade Kentucky Golf Course
An unusual hazard appeared on a golf course in Kentucky. A group of golfers were interrupted after a herd of cows that refused to get off the green. They escaped from a nearby cattle truck. The cows were on the lamb for several hours while golfers, officers and cowboys worked...
13-Year-Old Driver Injured After Tulsa Crash
A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
Deadline To Request Absentee Ballot Is Monday
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8th election is Monday night. All you have to do is fill out an application through the Oklahoma Voter Portal. You can also download the form online or call your local county election board and get one emailed to you.
The Children's Hospital At Saint Francis Medical Director Speaks On Rise In RSV Cases
Saint Francis doctors said they are seeing a big jump in the number of kids being admitted to the hospital with RSV. It's the highest number of RSV patients they've seen since before the pandemic. Doctors at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis said their beds are filling up with...
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
Tulsa On List Of Stops For The Judds Final Tour
Country music icon Wynonna Judd says "The Judds: The Final Tour" will continue following the death of her mother, Naomi, this year and it will make a stop in Tulsa. Judd, who will be joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, will play at the BOK Center on Thursday, Feb. 2nd.
Live Updates: Severe Storm Moving Across Oklahoma Producing Strong Winds, Rain
Update 10/24/2022 at 2:05 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cherokee County until 2:15 p.m. The NWS said this storm is near Scraper, Okla., and is moving east at 30 MPH. 60 MPH wind gusts have been indicated on radar and Meteorologist Travis Meyer said the storm...
13-Year-Old Recovering After Leading Troopers On Chase, Crashing Car
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 13-year-old is recovering in the hospital after running from troopers and crashing in Tulsa Sunday morning. A knocked over mailbox, tire tracks and car debris in front of some businesses near Admiral and Garnett mark the crash scene after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's pursuit with the boy.
Gilcrease Museum Launches New Public Art Experience Around Tulsa
The Gilcrease Museum kicked of its new public art experience with displays all around town on Sunday. "Gilcrease in your Neighborhood" installs artwork at 31 locations across the Tulsa area for people to view. The goal of the program is to give people the chance to experience art while the...
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating
A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
Sky Zone Trampoline Park In Tulsa Provides Indoor Fun During Rainy, Cold Days
A Tulsa trampoline park is providing indoor entertainment when you need something fun to do on a rainy or cold day as the temperatures drop. Sky Zone Trampoline Park is a fun way for kids and kids at heart to have a blast and burn some energy at the same time.
Local Brewery Expands Business To New Downtown Tulsa Location
A new business is coming to the building that once housed the Prairie Brewpub downtown, and it's a familiar name for many people in Tulsa. The owners of the Cabin Boys Brewery bought the space and are excited to serve lunch and dinner along with their signature beers. Cabin Boys,...
