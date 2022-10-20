Read full article on original website
CHS breaks ground for Harrisburg Early Childhood Education Center
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning officially broke ground in Harrisburg on Sunday, marking the beginning of construction for its second Early Childhood Education Center. The center will be free and will specifically cater to students under five years old who come from economically...
Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning
(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in our Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
Affordable housing development breaks ground in Harrisburg with goal to provide high-quality living
George Fernandez knows what it’s like to live in low-income housing, which is why he’s passionate about creating a better experience for other Harrisburg families. On Friday, Fernandez, CEO of Latino Connection, broke ground on Sycamore Homes, a $3 million affordable housing project planned for Allison Hill. “It...
How to vote if you have not received your mail-in ballot
(WHTM) — Some people in Lebanon County reached out to abc27, concerned they have not received their mail-in ballots yet. abc27 has also reported mail delays in Carlisle. abc27 reached out to local election officials to find out what voters can do if they are still waiting for ballots in the mail.
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event
Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
The Medical Minute: What Happens at a 3D Mammogram
HERSHEY, Pa. — Every day, Dr. Alison Chetlen works as a lookout to stop one of the planet’s most notorious killers. And her view keeps getting better. Chetlen, a staff physician in general diagnostic radiology, and her colleagues at the Penn State Health Breast Center use state-of-the-art technology to root out the second most common cancer and cause of death among women in the U.S. Doctors diagnose about 264,000 cases of breast cancer in women in the U.S. every year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 2,400 cases in men.
Conservative 'ReAwakening Tour' comes to Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — Thousands of people came together at Spooky Nook on Saturday for the latest stop in the ReAwakening Tour. The tour is organized with the help of Michael Flynn, promoting Christian Nationalists and America First ideals. “I stand against atheistic globalism and I’m a Christian and in...
Perry County’s election/voter office moves
Perry County’s Election and Voter Registration Office moved into an updated and secure new building on Oct. 7. The new location is 15 West Main St. in New Bloomfield, in the building that formerly was Harrison’s Greenhouse Flower Shop, and will be known as the Freedom Building. The move helps ensure election integrity for the county, while also freeing up the space formerly occupied by the office for use by Veteran Affairs.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
ReAwaken America tour hits Lancaster, and the audience finds uplift amid the angst
MANHEIM - If you’ve never been it’s hard to explain exactly what the “ReAwaken America” tour, which rolled into Spooky Nook event center outside Lancaster Friday, actually is. It is part political rally for sure, especially in the month before a national mid-term election: Attendees repeatedly...
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
York County creek worst in the country for PFAS pollution, study says
A national study by the Waterkeeper Alliance found pollution of PFAS in more than 100 waterways, with a midstate creek ranking among the worst. The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper found high levels of chemicals known as PFAS in the Kreutz Creek Watershed in York County. PFAS are called forever chemicals because...
Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County
- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
