MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two retired Navy Rescue Swimmers that are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House by riding bicycles from RMH Pensacola to RMH Houston. They will be doing this un-supported, meaning that they will not have a vehicle or support as they cover the distance. They will be covering a total of 600miles.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO