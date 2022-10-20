ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun control measure draws concern among law enforcement

Oct. 24—Officials in local law enforcement and criminal justice have expressed concern about a ballot measure in November that would toughen restrictions around the sale, style and use of firearms in Oregon. Measure 114 would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check before a...
OREGON STATE
Ohio's teachers' pension system wants lawmakers to increase contribution rates

The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio will ask state lawmakers to increase the contribution rates that school districts pay into the pension for teachers. System spokesman Nick Treneff said the teachers' pension system has yet to discuss details, such as how much of an increase it wants. "We aren't going to get anything if we don't ask," he said.
OHIO STATE

