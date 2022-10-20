Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights. Mortality data show these children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state, and if their mothers are Black, they’re three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said as Mississippi led the fight against abortion that he would do everything in his power to make Mississippi the “safest state in the nation for an unborn child.” But doctors and mothers are concerned that hospital labor and delivery units are closing, moving lifesaving care hours away from some of the state’s poorest areas.
wcn247.com
Oregon drag event with planned child performer draws protest
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A drag queen story time at an Oregon pub that was to have featured an 11-year-old performer attracted protesters over the weekend near the venue. Counterprotesters also showed up Sunday and armed people were among them on both sides. Police did not intervene. They estimated the total crowd at about 200 people and said individuals on both sides lobbed rocks and smoke grenades at each other. The story time went ahead with the 11-year-old child not performing — before an audience of about 50 people. Old Nick’s Pub is the latest target of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that has been increasingly targeting drag story times around the U.S.
wcn247.com
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were going to name Conner. The state’s high court overturned that sentence in August 2020. A state judge is now considering if Peterson deserves a new trial.
wcn247.com
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
wcn247.com
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed due to lack of evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defense wants prosecutors barred from presenting results of a field sobriety test of former attorney general Kathleen Kane as well as testimony about her refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test. Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in the state, is awaiting trial in Lackawanna County Court on DUI and careless driving charges in a minor Scranton accident in March. She denies she was intoxicated, saying her car slid on ice.
wcn247.com
Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say they have arrested the father of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year. Authorities said Monday that Adam Montgomery will be arraigned Tuesday on charges including second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The murder charge alleges that Montgomery struck the girl repeatedly in the head with a closed fist. Authorities did not say whether her body was found. Harmony’s father and stepmother previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being. Police first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they receive a call from the girl’s mother in November.
wcn247.com
Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. The 16-year-old Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to 24 charges in the Oakland County court. On the day of the shooting, school staff discovered violent drawings and desperate messages created by Crumbley. But his parents declined to take him home and he was allowed to stay in school. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They're accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring Ethan's mental health needs.
wcn247.com
Police: 2 men suspected in Florida shooting caught in Texas
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month have been arrested in Texas. Tampa police say the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. In the early hours of Oct. 9, police say, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa. The fight moved outside, and officials say Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one.
Comments / 0