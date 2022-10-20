Read full article on original website
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Trump tries to reduce GOP presidential primary field with complaints of disloyalty.
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography
Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book
Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Trump Had Racist Reaction To Staff Members Of Color At White House, Book Says
Donald Trump reportedly made a racist assumption about a group of racially diverse congressional staff members at a White House reception held early in his presidency. According to an advance copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Trump assumed the staffers were waiters ― and told them to get some food.
Nancy Pelosi rejects poll on voters' priorities to MSNBC's Mitchell, defends 'spectacular' Biden record
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about members of her own party calling for new leadership.
New video shows Pelosi and Schumer talking with Army official on January 6
New video from the January 6 insurrection shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussing security at the Capitol ahead of the vote to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows how congressional leaders frantically coordinated with former Vice President Mike Pence to quell the insurrection at the Capitol and finish certifying the 2020 election.
Mike Pence dodged a question on whether he would vote for Trump in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Pence dodged a question about whether he would vote for Trump again in 2024. "Well, there might be somebody else I'd prefer more," Pence said, smiling. He said he is now focused on the midterm elections, but will think about "the future" after that. Former Vice President Mike Pence coyly...
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz set to debate Tuesday
Candidates in multiple states are facing off for debates this week, including in the key Pennsylvania Senate race. Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are meeting on the debate stage for the only time before Election Day. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest from the Keystone State.
Trump Responds to Jan. 6 Subpoena With Deranged, 14-Page Letter
Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy with the conclusion of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, when the congregational committee voted to subpoena him for testimony, with Sen. Liz Cheney (R-WY) declaring him the “central cause” of the Capitol riot. Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to rant about the subpoena and point the finger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)—and then went one step further by lashing out in a 14-page letter to Jan. 6 Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). The ranty letter starts off with a sentence in all caps that reads: “THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” Rambling about election fraud, Black Lives Matter, antifa, his two impeachments, the Russia investigation and more, Trump touches on a host of topics—but never says whether he’ll comply with documentation and testimony requests when the committee issues the subpoena. Trump is reportedly fine with testifying if he can do it live, but a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening that “he should not.” The subpoena is expected to be sent out next week, and the deadline for him to comply is expected to be soon after Nov. 8 Election Day, according to Rolling Stone.
Inside the subpoena: What the Jan. 6 panel wants from Trump
The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump. It's an extraordinary, while not unprecedented, move as the panel wraps up its investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection.
Mainstream media frustrated by voters as midterms break in GOP’s direction
The mainstream media has one line of messaging about the GOP in upcoming November elections, but voters and polls across the board aren't falling in line.
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden's latest gaffe ignored on-air by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC
Liberal network evening newscasts skipped on-air coverage of President Biden asking where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was during an event on Wednesday.
Report uncovers former President Donald Trump's efforts to repeal mail-in voting
CBS News political director Fin Gomez discusses new details about former President Donald Trump's seeming efforts to affect the outcomes of 2022 midterm elections. Plus, he has a preview of Florida's gubernatorial debate.
