iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
WhatsApp says service back after outage disrupts messages
LONDON — (AP) — WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage Tuesday that left people around the world complaining that they couldn't send or receive messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m....
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
Truckers and gallows humour: Ragtag army in battle for Kherson
The two old friends worked as truck drivers before picking up assault rifles. "The conditions here are not great," truck driver-turned-grunt soldier who goes by "Uncle" said after ending up on the front lines of the battle for Kherson.
As Fetterman prepares to debate Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, stroke survivors see themselves in him
Pennsylvania US Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will debate at 8 pm ET Tuesday; Fetterman suffered a stroke in May.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Ukraine invites UN nuclear inspectors after discredited ‘dirty bomb’ claim
UN nuclear chief says expert team will visit two Ukrainian sites in ‘coming days’ despite facilities confirmed to be safe a month ago
