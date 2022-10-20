ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabi.tv

MISSING: Police looking for 14-year-old Morrill girl

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend and has not returned. She said she was going moose hunting. They say her last...
MORRILL, ME
Z107.3

Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands

The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a female classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: 17-year-old Lacey needs a home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Lacey, a 17-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, click here.
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash

If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
BURNHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Lewiston man arrested for murder after body found

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after police discovered a body earlier this week. The remains of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake were found after police responded to a call for a robbery near River Street in Lewiston around 7:30 Wednesday night. Blake’s body was taken...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston police warn of police imposters scam

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is warning members of the public about scammers impersonating the department. According to a Facebook post from the department, scammers have been using the names of Lewiston police officers, pretending to be them, and calling members of the public, claiming they have an outstanding warrant.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two injured in overnight Casco shooting

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday. Cumberland County Sheriff Capt. Kerry Joyce said multiple witnesses called the police around midnight about an incident happening at 18 Wings Way in Casco, according to a news release issued Sunday morning.
CASCO, ME
101.9 The Rock

Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine

A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
CLIFTON, ME
wabi.tv

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green. Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town. College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced. They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall...
OLD TOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston homicide victim has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A suspect was taken into custody Saturday by authorities after what police are calling an “incident” in Winslow. Fairfield Police located a vehicle on the Circle K Truck Stop on Center Road in Fairfield whose driver had been sought by Winslow police for the incident that occurred in Winslow.
WINSLOW, ME

