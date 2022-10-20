Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/22/2022
– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.
WWE Star Returns on RAW with New Look and New Attitude, Possible Title Match
Nikki Cross has returned to WWE RAW with her old name, plus a new look and new attitude, apparently with a touch of her old gimmick. Cross has wrestled a few non-televised live event matches this month, but she last worked a WWE TV match during the September 26 RAW, where she came up short against the debuting Candice LeRae. After that short match, Cross sat up in the corner and removed her superhero mask while crying.
Jim Ross Talks WWE’s Issues Booking Ric Flair
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled Flair’s loss to Rob Van Dam at No Mercy 2002. After wrestling regularly on television for several months before the match, Flair put over the fan-favorite star. Ross acknowledged that...
Spoiler: Title Change at Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings from Las Vegas saw Hendry defeat Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match should air on or around November 3, 10 or 17, which would be the go-home show for Over Drive.
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Moment Of Clarity
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Moment Of Clarity event tonight at HAPRO’S in Detroit. The show is set to air at 5 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz. Blake Christian vs. Yamato. Jonathan Gresham...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re just a few short weeks away from our Massive Hard Times In New Orleans event, and tonight’s main event will change the title landscape going into our trip to the Big Easy!
WWE House Show Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match-The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
Results From GCW Moment Of Clarity Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Moment Of Clarity event that took place on Sunday night, courtesy of Fightful:. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) Allie Katch def. Billie Starkz. GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos (Miedo...
Eddie Kingston Talks Why He Thinks There Are Backstage Fights Happening In AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout from a few separate backstage physical altercations. The first happened after the AEW All Out press conference when The Elite fought with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Before that, Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and the third happened between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. Andrade reportedly hit Guevara and is suspended.
New WWE RAW Match Revealed for Tonight’s Show
Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW line-up. The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day ever since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks back. A big six-man match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW, Top Stars Stepping Up
There have been various backstage conflicts among AEW stars during the past few months. Wade Keller said there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW in a PWTorch.com audio update. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, active wrestlers and...
Hart Legacy Wrestling Founder Stacy Angel Talks Bret Hart Relationship, Changing the Name of the Promotion, More
Hart Legacy Wrestling Founder & President Stacy Angel recently spoke with PWmania to discuss the promotion, her relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, and more. Below are highlights from the interview:. Starting up Hart Legacy Wrestling:. “I was with Smith Hart at the time, and his son Matthew...
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
New WWE NXT North American Champion Crowned In the Halloween Havoc Opener
Wes Lee is your new WWE NXT North American Champion. Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event opener saw Lee win a Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Title. He defeated Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah and Nathan Frazer to get the win. The match saw Lee take a nasty spill early on after being pressed and then launched from the ring onto the announce table by Wagner. Despite the rough landing, Lee smiled right after the move.
JD Drake Is Loving His Time In AEW But Is Aiming To Show Fans His True Self
AEW star JD Drake recently spoke with Josh Nason from the Wrestling Observer about his run with the company thus far, how much he’s enjoyed working in AEW, and how he does still aim to show fans his true self on-screen. That and more from the interview can be found in the highlights below.
Matt Hardy Bringing His “Broken” Gimmick to AEW?
Veteran pro wrestler Matt Hardy thinks there’s a chance he could return to his “Broken” persona in AEW. Hardy recently discussed a possible “Broken” storyline in AEW during an episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. Hardy said he could see his current storyline with The Firm leading to the return of “Broken” Matt Hardy.
Jim Ross Gives High Praise To MJF & William Regal’s Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the AEW Dynamite promo segment featuring MJF and William Regal, why it’s one of the best he’s ever seen, and much more. “He and MJF’s promo was as...
Matt Hardy Explains Why Chris Jericho Is Like Hulk Hogan In WCW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about Chris Jericho being named a creative advisor for AEW:. “I just think Chris Jericho is so multi-talented and he understands how to...
The Gunn Club Open Up On Their Childhood During WWE Attitude Era
AEW’s Colten and Austin Gunn, sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, have reflected on their dad’s tenure during the Attitude Era and what it was like growing up while their father was a part of one of the most successful periods in WWE history. “Sometimes during...
