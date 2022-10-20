Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/22/2022
– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worthy Of Having An Expense Theme Song
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.
Character Reveal and New Match Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night,...
Hart Legacy Wrestling Founder Stacy Angel Talks Bret Hart Relationship, Changing the Name of the Promotion, More
Hart Legacy Wrestling Founder & President Stacy Angel recently spoke with PWmania to discuss the promotion, her relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, and more. Below are highlights from the interview:. Starting up Hart Legacy Wrestling:. “I was with Smith Hart at the time, and his son Matthew...
Matt Hardy Bringing His “Broken” Gimmick to AEW?
Veteran pro wrestler Matt Hardy thinks there’s a chance he could return to his “Broken” persona in AEW. Hardy recently discussed a possible “Broken” storyline in AEW during an episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. Hardy said he could see his current storyline with The Firm leading to the return of “Broken” Matt Hardy.
Matt Hardy Explains Why Chris Jericho Is Like Hulk Hogan In WCW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about Chris Jericho being named a creative advisor for AEW:. “I just think Chris Jericho is so multi-talented and he understands how to...
Jim Ross Gives High Praise To MJF & William Regal’s Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the AEW Dynamite promo segment featuring MJF and William Regal, why it’s one of the best he’s ever seen, and much more. “He and MJF’s promo was as...
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW, Top Stars Stepping Up
There have been various backstage conflicts among AEW stars during the past few months. Wade Keller said there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW in a PWTorch.com audio update. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, active wrestlers and...
Eddie Kingston Talks Why He Thinks There Are Backstage Fights Happening In AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout from a few separate backstage physical altercations. The first happened after the AEW All Out press conference when The Elite fought with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Before that, Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and the third happened between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. Andrade reportedly hit Guevara and is suspended.
WWE House Show Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match-The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
Kane Explains How Bret Hart Wasn’t Appreciated In One Way By Fans
On the latest episode of “Table For 3,” alongside Bret Hart and Jerry Lawler, Kane praised one aspect of Hart’s game that he feels is often overlooked. Hart has also emphasized the wrestling aspect of his job and that’s to be remembered. “I always felt about...
Bret Hart Speculates About How Long His Career Would Have Lasted If He Didn’t Suffer Severe Concussion
Bret Hart has made it clear that he is still upset with Goldberg for the career-ending concussion he suffered when Goldberg kicked him in the head at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. He wrested eight more times before being forced to hang up his boots. That put an end...
Matt Hardy Shares The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy, who competed in the 2006 Survivor Series as a member of Team DX alongside his brother Jeff, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and CM Punk chose the following tag team bout from Survivor Series 2000 as the one match that he would change if he could:
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Talking with AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley reportedly had talks with AEW before her recent WWE return. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as a part of the commentary team shake-ups, joining the RAW brand as a backstage interviewer. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year.
Popculture
'The Little Couple': Jennifer Arnold Reveals Heartbreaking Update
Jen Arnold is asking for support. The Little Couple star revealed in a heartbreaking update Tuesday that her beloved dog Maggie has been hospitalized for an unknown illness. The pooch's hospitalization tragically comes just two weeks after Arnold's dog Rocky died following a brief hospitalization. The TLC star shared the...
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend Gimmick
Bully Ray, better known as Bubba Ray Dudley, is a member of the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame. He recently explained on SiriusXM why he no longer wants to see Bray Wyatt use his “The Fiend” persona. At the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event for World Wrestling...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK – 6,489 sold. AEW Dynamite – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH – 4,740 sold. WWE SmackDown – Huntington Center in Toledo, OH – 6,701 sold. AEW Rampage – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL –...
Jim Ross Talks WWE’s Issues Booking Ric Flair
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled Flair’s loss to Rob Van Dam at No Mercy 2002. After wrestling regularly on television for several months before the match, Flair put over the fan-favorite star. Ross acknowledged that...
