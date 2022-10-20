Read full article on original website
Latest On GCW/WWE Speculation, Streaming Platform For Several Indies Revealed
The landscape for several independent promotions could be changing as Fightful Select reports prominent promotions have reached deals to air on FITE+ in an expanded deal. FITE has been a significant platform for promotions of all sizes for several years, including Impact Wrestling. It’s unclear whether there will be additional price points, packages, or details, as right now, most events are available there 30 days after airing.
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worthy Of Having An Expense Theme Song
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Talking with AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley reportedly had talks with AEW before her recent WWE return. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as a part of the commentary team shake-ups, joining the RAW brand as a backstage interviewer. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year.
Update On Ticket Sales For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
The NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 28, at the Palladium Times Square. It will also feature wrestlers from NJPW’s sister promotion, Stardom. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 1,005 tickets, and 0 are left. The venue will reportedly be set...
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Officially Announced, Go-Home SmackDown to Air from Same Venue
The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event has been announced for Saturday, February 18. WWE announced today that Elimination Chamber will take place on February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown will also be held at the Bell Centre...
Alexa Bliss Opens Up On Wrestlers Dealing With Negative Fans On Social Media
Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Alexa Bliss discussed the cruelty wrestlers face from fans on social media. She expressed her opinion that many fans are unaware of the demanding, both physically and mentally draining, lifestyle of a wrestler. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand –...
Juice Robinson Dismisses Comparisons Between Bullet Club and The nWo
Juice Robinson recently did an interview with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he brought up the comparisons made by fans between Bullet Club and The nWo. “I would say merchandise sales [led to Bullet Club’s success], I would say t-shirt sales, in Japan...
Matt Hardy Shares His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed various topics. During it, he named his favorite version of The Undertaker whether that be the original deadman, biker Taker, or Big Evil. explained why ‘Taker’s original persona was his favorite.
Preview for Liv Morgan on “Chucky”, Behind-The-Scenes Footage
WWE’s Liv Morgan will make her debut on the horror series “Chucky” this week. As seen below, new behind-the-scenes footage of Morgan on the show has been revealed. She noted how she was a fan of the first season, so she asked WWE if there was any way she could be involved in filming the second season. WWE apparently contacted their NBCU partners and made it happen.
JD Drake Is Loving His Time In AEW But Is Aiming To Show Fans His True Self
AEW star JD Drake recently spoke with Josh Nason from the Wrestling Observer about his run with the company thus far, how much he’s enjoyed working in AEW, and how he does still aim to show fans his true self on-screen. That and more from the interview can be found in the highlights below.
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
Chelsea Green Added To Women’s Title Match At NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA announced that Chelsea Green has cashed in her NWA Women’s Title opportunity and has been added to the NWA Women’s Title bout at NWA Hard Times 3. She will now compete with Women’s Champion Kamille and KiLynn King in a triple threat match. On the...
