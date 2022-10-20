Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - 'It's Bills vs. Chiefs'; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Watch: Falcons' mascot gets in shoving match with youth football player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-17, victimized by quarterback Joe Burrow's 481-yard, three-touchdown day. Unfortunately for the Falcons, their mascot may have shown more fight on Sunday than the team. During a halftime exhibition game pitting mascots against a youth football team, "Freddie the Falcon"...
A Super Reunion for Ravens
It will be a special day at M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Ravens are welcoming back more than 50 members of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s second world championship.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
5-star reacts to Clemson visit
One of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen was in Death Valley for the Tigers 27-21 win over Syracuse Saturday afternoon. 5-star OT Daniel Calhoun from Roswell, Georgia first visited Clemson in March (...)
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Georgia commit Ny Carr balls out for Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Georgia Bulldogs want the services of Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr. The junior dazzled Lowndes Friday night, catching three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 140 yards and that was more than enough to help lead the Packers to a ...
Yardbarker
Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts
For 14 years, Matt Ryan starred under center as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, delivering four Pro Bowl nods and a league MVP honor in 2016. Ryan's tenure in Atlanta came to a close in March, when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick. With Indianapolis seemingly a quarterback away, the acquisition of Ryan seemed to be the move that would put the team over the top.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are unlikely to make a trade before the deadline
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones is not planning to do anything before the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline. Asked on 105.3 The Fan whether the Cowboys are talking about any trade targets, Jones said nothing has happened. “Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Player Bryson Banks
The Buford High School varsity football player spotlight shines on #11 Bryson Banks. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior is a linebacker for the Wolves. During Buford’s game against Carver (Atlanta), Banks had 15 tackles, five assists, one interception and one fumble recovery. He led the defense in the game against North Cobb, where he had eight tackles, one assist, one fumble recovery and one deflected pass.
David Pollack presented with Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame jacket on College GameDay
Former Georgia star David Pollack received a commemorative blue jacket Saturday on College GameDay for his recently being named to the inaugural class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame's creation was announced in February. Former Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer I.J. Rosenberg founded the Hall of Fame, and features a board co-chaired by Dawgs247's Rusty Mansell and former Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood athletic director and coach Dave Hunter.
Comments / 1