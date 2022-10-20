ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew 'Apart' After He Returned to the NFL—Here's If 'Cheating' Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RavenCountry

A Super Reunion for Ravens

It will be a special day at M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Ravens are welcoming back more than 50 members of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s second world championship.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts

For 14 years, Matt Ryan starred under center as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, delivering four Pro Bowl nods and a league MVP honor in 2016. Ryan's tenure in Atlanta came to a close in March, when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick. With Indianapolis seemingly a quarterback away, the acquisition of Ryan seemed to be the move that would put the team over the top.
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford High School Player Bryson Banks

The Buford High School varsity football player spotlight shines on #11 Bryson Banks. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior is a linebacker for the Wolves. During Buford’s game against Carver (Atlanta), Banks had 15 tackles, five assists, one interception and one fumble recovery. He led the defense in the game against North Cobb, where he had eight tackles, one assist, one fumble recovery and one deflected pass.
BUFORD, GA
247Sports

David Pollack presented with Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame jacket on College GameDay

Former Georgia star David Pollack received a commemorative blue jacket Saturday on College GameDay for his recently being named to the inaugural class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame's creation was announced in February. Former Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer I.J. Rosenberg founded the Hall of Fame, and features a board co-chaired by Dawgs247's Rusty Mansell and former Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood athletic director and coach Dave Hunter.
GEORGIA STATE

