calbears.com
Bears Win Tournament On Treasure Island
SAN FRANCISCO – California rugby takes home its second tournament title of the fall sevens season after day two of the West Coast Collegiate Sevens on Treasure Island. The program previously won the WCC7s at Cal Poly on Oct. 8. Both of Cal's sides – Cal I and Cal...
calbears.com
Bears In The Mix At Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Redshirt sophomore Tony Chen carded a 1-under-par 71 to pace the California men's golf team in the first round of the Isleworth Collegiate at Isleworth Golf and Country Club on Sunday. The Golden Bears are tied for eighth place in a talented 15-team field – seven...
calbears.com
Bears Close Out Weekend Against UCLA
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-13, 0-10 Pac-12) closed out their final home weekend in October on Sunday with an early-afternoon matchup against UCLA (10-9, 4-6), hoping to build off of their improved play on Friday with a victory against the Bruins. Ultimately, it was the latter who found themselves in the win column at the end of the day, out-performing the Bears on both offense and defense in a 3-0 sweep.
calbears.com
Cal Dominates In Tie Versus Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – Keely Roy scored on an 83rd-minute penalty kick to give the California women's soccer team a 1-1 tie with Oregon on Sunday on Papé Field. The Golden Bears' record stands at 9-4-4 (4-3-1 in the Pac-12), while the Ducks are 4-6-6 (2-4-2 Pac-12). Cal dominated...
calbears.com
Overbeck, Jackson Advance To ITA Semifinals
STANFORD, Calif. – Cal men's tennis stalwarts Carl Emil Overbeck and Ryder Jackson advanced to the semifinals in singles and doubles with quarterfinal victories on Saturday at the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The Golden Bears continued their success in singles, with the...
calbears.com
Cal Goes Undefeated On Day One Of Treasure Island
SAN FRANCISCO – California rugby closed out day one of the West Coast Collegiate 7s Tournament at Treasure Island with an undefeated record, its two sides going 6-0 combined. Cal entered two squads into the tournament named Cal I and Cal II, the latter of the two being a...
calbears.com
Bears Take Set Before Falling To Trojans
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-12, 0-9 Pac-12) returned to Haas Pavilion on Friday night after two weeks on the road, hosting the surging USC Trojans (16-4, 8-1), who entered the weekend as one of the nation's leading offensive teams. The Bears kept things competitive and clinched their first Pac-12 set in nearly a month before falling 3-1 to the Trojans.
calbears.com
Bears Wrap Up Play At Stanford Intercollegiate
STANFORD – The Cal women's golf team wrapped up play in the Stanford Intercollegiate in 16th place on Sunday. The Bears had their best round of the tournament, shooting 9-over as a team and finishing 31-over for the weekend. Only three of the 19 teams in the field went under par.
calbears.com
Bill McClintock Inducted Into Cal Athletic Hall of Fame
BERKELEY – California men's basketball alumnus Bill McClintock was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame during a gala at Pauley Ballroom on Friday night. A forward for the Golden Bears, McClintock was a member of Cal's 1959 NCAA championship squad and the 1960 NCAA runner-up team. He totaled eight points in the Bears' 71-70 victory over West Virginia in the '59 title game and started for Cal the following season. A two-time all-conference selection, he earned honorable mention All-America honors as a junior and third-team All-America recognition as a senior. McClintock received the Nibs Price Award as Cal's MVP in 1960-61 and the team's Most Inspirational Award in 1959-60. He finished his career with 740 rebounds (8.8 rpg), which ranked second in school history at the time (now 10th). He also ranks 11th on Cal's season rebounding list with 289 from 1959-60 (10.6 rebounds per game) and grabbed a career-best 20 rebounds at UCLA in 1961. As a senior, he led the Bears in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (10.6 RPG).
calbears.com
Bears Play Stellar Defense But Come Up Short
BERKELEY – The Cal women's field hockey team had another stellar defensive day. However, the Golden Bears came up short as No. 17 James Madison came away with the 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Underhill Field. Statistically, the game looked very one-sided with the Dukes (10-6) outshooting the...
calbears.com
Bears Take On Treasure Island
BERKELEY – California rugby returns to the West Coast Collegiate 7s tournament on Treasure Island for the first time since 2019. The two-day event will take place this Saturday and Sunday, with matches running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. This year, the tournament will be located at the Gaelic Athletic Association Field on Treasure Island, and spectators can purchase tickets on-site. Fans can also follow along on Twitter for live updates.
