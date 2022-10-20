ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Is There A Furry Problem In West Valley Schools?

It’s scary when a rumor grows legs and takes on a life of its own. Especially in today’s social environment where everyone is trying to do their best, but to some, their best might be different and seem weird. Well one of those big rumors have come to Yakima. The rumor... litter boxes in our schools.
New Fire Cooked Pizzeria Coming To Yakima

We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of

Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
9 Yakima Valley Trunk or Treats Perfect for Costumes and Candy

If Trunk or Treats around Halloween are your jam then you've got to check out this Yakima Valley list of places you can grab tons of candy dressed in your costume! Big shout-out to the community members who put these together and create the most creative trunks around! Free for everyone and super fun, let me know of more and I'll continue to update the list.
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area

Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area. It’s nearly that time of year when kids of all ages love to go trick or treating for Halloween. In the past decade or so, hosted Trunk or Treat events have become more popular Halloween activities to do, especially in the Yakima Valley area. We have multiple Trunk or Treat events happening all over town and the students and staff at Eisenhower High School are joining the fray again, too.
The 4 Best Pretzels and Where to Find them in Yakima

There's something about the Yakima Valley that likes to test the waters and try new things, especially when it comes to old-school food. Today just so happens to be National Pretzel day, so we wanted to find the best pretzels in Yakima, boy were we surprised by the outcome. We're...
Davis High School Hosting Annual Trunk or Treat Event for South Side of Yakima

Davis High School Hosting Annual Trunk or Treat Event for South Side of Yakima. You don’t have to be “scared” to come out and enjoy Davis High School’s annual Trunk or Treat event in Yakima on Friday, October 29th. Davis students and staff have been hosting their annual Trunk or Treat for a few years now and it gets bigger each time, well, except those couple of years during the pandemic, of course!
Yakima Firefighters Enjoying an Apple a Day

Everyone loves an apple and thanks to some local growers local firefighters are eating apples as part of a program called Apples for Firefighters. Alan Taylor of Taylor Ann Enterprises L.L.C. who is coordinating the program for a second year says the idea came from his son who was named Firefighter of the Year in 2020 with the East Valley Fire District. In the first year Taylor provided fresh apples for East Valley and West Valley Fire Departments but this year the program has expanded allowing more firefighters to enjoy a Washington State apple.
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley

Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center

Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
MultiCare Health System to Acquire Yakima’s Memorial Hospital

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has announced it'll be acquired by MultiCare Health System early next year. A press release says the hospital will change it's name in early 2023 to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital as a result of the acquisition. Carole Peet the CEO of Memorial says the agreement will strengthen the ability of the primary and specialty care services in the community with increased resources.
K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex

K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
Yakima Firefighters Hoping You’ll Renew the EMS Levy

You've seen the signs around Yakima urging you to vote for the EMS levy. Yakima Firefighters are hoping for your support for the Emergency Medical Service Levy that funds important training and equipment. Fire officials in the West Valley Fire Department say it's not a new levy. Voters are being asked to renew the EMS Levy at a rate of 25-cents per $1,000 of assessed property.
