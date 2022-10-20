Read full article on original website
Related
Is There A Furry Problem In West Valley Schools?
It’s scary when a rumor grows legs and takes on a life of its own. Especially in today’s social environment where everyone is trying to do their best, but to some, their best might be different and seem weird. Well one of those big rumors have come to Yakima. The rumor... litter boxes in our schools.
New Fire Cooked Pizzeria Coming To Yakima
We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.
Don’t Miss out on Trunk Or Treat with Steve Hahn in Yakima
Halloween has changed over the years, I'm not talking about the size of the candy, the costumes, or even the trick-or-treaters. When Covid hit and the lockdown became a lot longer than originally predicted it was the first time we had ever seen Halloween actually canceled in Washington. The second...
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
9 Yakima Valley Trunk or Treats Perfect for Costumes and Candy
If Trunk or Treats around Halloween are your jam then you've got to check out this Yakima Valley list of places you can grab tons of candy dressed in your costume! Big shout-out to the community members who put these together and create the most creative trunks around! Free for everyone and super fun, let me know of more and I'll continue to update the list.
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area. It’s nearly that time of year when kids of all ages love to go trick or treating for Halloween. In the past decade or so, hosted Trunk or Treat events have become more popular Halloween activities to do, especially in the Yakima Valley area. We have multiple Trunk or Treat events happening all over town and the students and staff at Eisenhower High School are joining the fray again, too.
The 4 Best Pretzels and Where to Find them in Yakima
There's something about the Yakima Valley that likes to test the waters and try new things, especially when it comes to old-school food. Today just so happens to be National Pretzel day, so we wanted to find the best pretzels in Yakima, boy were we surprised by the outcome. We're...
Davis High School Hosting Annual Trunk or Treat Event for South Side of Yakima
Davis High School Hosting Annual Trunk or Treat Event for South Side of Yakima. You don’t have to be “scared” to come out and enjoy Davis High School’s annual Trunk or Treat event in Yakima on Friday, October 29th. Davis students and staff have been hosting their annual Trunk or Treat for a few years now and it gets bigger each time, well, except those couple of years during the pandemic, of course!
Yakima Firefighters Enjoying an Apple a Day
Everyone loves an apple and thanks to some local growers local firefighters are eating apples as part of a program called Apples for Firefighters. Alan Taylor of Taylor Ann Enterprises L.L.C. who is coordinating the program for a second year says the idea came from his son who was named Firefighter of the Year in 2020 with the East Valley Fire District. In the first year Taylor provided fresh apples for East Valley and West Valley Fire Departments but this year the program has expanded allowing more firefighters to enjoy a Washington State apple.
Free Popcorn and $5 Movies at The Majestics Halloween Movie Fest!
Do you like scary movies Yakima? The valley is in for a treat this Friday and Saturday, October 21st and 22nd at The Majestic in Union Gap. Choose from a bunch of classic films for a sweet deal of $5 per movie and free popcorn with double features!. Halloween Movie...
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley
Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center
Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
You Won’t Believe Which High School in Yakima is Actually Haunted?
Rumors and stories have a way of inventing themselves inside a High School. Most of the time they're about the current students attending high school or a teacher that's been there for some time. It's easy to start a rumor or make up a story that everyone will adapt and make their own.
Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Legendary Sports Center
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy tasty food and beverages at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 21st, at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima. This Friday, the Sports Center offers delicious, freshly made...
MultiCare Health System to Acquire Yakima’s Memorial Hospital
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has announced it'll be acquired by MultiCare Health System early next year. A press release says the hospital will change it's name in early 2023 to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital as a result of the acquisition. Carole Peet the CEO of Memorial says the agreement will strengthen the ability of the primary and specialty care services in the community with increased resources.
K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex
K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
Yakima’s Children’s Village Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Kids
Yakima's Childrens' Village recently celebrated 25-years helping kids with special health care needs in the Yakima Valley. As a way to celebrate the Memorial Foundation has kicked off a new Children’s Health and Medical Programs (CHAMPS) capital campaign to improve children’s health programs throughout the valley. The campaign...
Yakima Firefighters Hoping You’ll Renew the EMS Levy
You've seen the signs around Yakima urging you to vote for the EMS levy. Yakima Firefighters are hoping for your support for the Emergency Medical Service Levy that funds important training and equipment. Fire officials in the West Valley Fire Department say it's not a new levy. Voters are being asked to renew the EMS Levy at a rate of 25-cents per $1,000 of assessed property.
