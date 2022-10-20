ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?

How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee speaks with reporter Lawrence Mower about Florida's controversial election fraud force, which recently arrested 19 people for voting even after they served time in prison for felonies.
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

Early in-person voting for November election begins in Massachusetts

Early in-person voting for November election begins in Massachusetts. Looking for something to do this weekend? Early in-person voting for the November 8 election has begun in Massachusetts — it's just one of the voting options established as part of a new state law called the VOTES Act. Each city and town has their own specific hours and locations for casting an early ballot in person.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?

How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?. Texas' restrictive abortion laws have changed how some people in the state date. They've prompted deeper conversations earlier on about contraception, potential pregnancy and, now, political views. Audrey McGlinchy of KUT reports.
TEXAS STATE
WBUR

Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem

Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem. School buses all over the state, including Boston, have historically struggled with on time arrivals, throwing off parents’ work schedules and hurting school attendance. WBUR education reporter Carrie Jung found this transportation tardiness is in large part due to how district school bus contracts work, and has led some school systems to take things into their own hands.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.

On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy