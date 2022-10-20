Read full article on original website
WBUR
How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?
How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee speaks with reporter Lawrence Mower about Florida's controversial election fraud force, which recently arrested 19 people for voting even after they served time in prison for felonies.
WBUR
Early in-person voting for November election begins in Massachusetts
Early in-person voting for November election begins in Massachusetts. Looking for something to do this weekend? Early in-person voting for the November 8 election has begun in Massachusetts — it's just one of the voting options established as part of a new state law called the VOTES Act. Each city and town has their own specific hours and locations for casting an early ballot in person.
WBUR
How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?
How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?. Texas' restrictive abortion laws have changed how some people in the state date. They've prompted deeper conversations earlier on about contraception, potential pregnancy and, now, political views. Audrey McGlinchy of KUT reports.
WBUR
Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem
Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem. School buses all over the state, including Boston, have historically struggled with on time arrivals, throwing off parents’ work schedules and hurting school attendance. WBUR education reporter Carrie Jung found this transportation tardiness is in large part due to how district school bus contracts work, and has led some school systems to take things into their own hands.
WBUR
Massachusetts students' scores on a national reading and math exam plummeted during the pandemic
Scores on a national assessment of reading and math have plummeted in the past three years — both in Massachusetts and nationwide. The state has long touted its performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which is sometimes called "the nation's report card." The NAEP exams are federally...
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
