Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
Colorado man killed when kayak rack pierces windshield in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. – A Colorado man was fatally struck by a kayak rack when driving in the Upper Peninsula. On Sunday around 2 p.m., a kayak rack came loose from a Honda that was traveling west on M-28, also known as the Seney Stretch, in Seney Township. According to...
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
Missing Michigan family found hundreds of miles from home
A family missing from Fremont, Michigan, has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho
A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
What to Know About SkyBridge Michigan: Height, Construction Details, Hours and More
Offering stunning panoramic views of the colorful foliage, the approximately 12,000-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan is officially open to the public. The bridge located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City is actually the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world, and it offers quite the experience - whether you're in for a thrilling adventure or just want to take in the sights.
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Florida Bald Eagle Cam Back Online as Famous Birds Rebuild in Wake of Hurricane Ian
If you’d like to check out the pair of bald eagles who hang out in Southwest Florida, there’s a live cam for that. It’s officially back on line after Hurricane Ian did some massive damage to where these majestic birds hang out every day. The Florida bald...
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
West Michigan feeling impact of industry-wide concrete shortages
MUSKEGON, Mich. — From the roads you drive, to your home and your office, to the bridges, runways and parking lots that keep the country moving, concrete is among the most ubiquitous building materials on Earth. In 2022, however, concrete has become increasingly difficult to find. That’s the reality...
Another significant drop for gas prices in metro Detroit this week
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit saw another significant drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan
The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Florida Going to War With Hordes of Mosquitoes in Wake of Hurricane Ian
Several weeks have passed since Hurricane Ian completely devastated regions of Florida’s coast and its outlying communities. However, while structural damage and death tolls have been at the forefront of national headlines, Floridians affected by the Category 4 storm are stuck battling another threat: hordes of potentially disease-carrying mosquitoes.
Montana Approves New Hunting Regulations in Wildlife Management Area
In 2021, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks purchased a 772-acre plot of forestland along the Flathead River, bringing the massive swath of land and all of the flora and fauna within under its protection. Rather than a portion of the Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. campus, the land is now the publicly accessible Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area.
PHOTOS: Giant Bat Colony Flood Exit of Abandoned Colorado Mine Shaft
A huge bat colony was caught in photo form flooding from the exit of a mine shaft in Colorado. The defunct Orient Mine is home to a colony of about 250,000 bats. It’s the largest bat colony in Colorado, and one of the largest in the world. The Orient...
Michigan could see wetter winter with variable temps across state
Forecasters say Michigan could see wetter-than-average conditions this upcoming winter. They say temperatures could be more varied. Most of Michigan has a 40 to 50 percent chance of receiving above normal precipitation this winter. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for December through February.
