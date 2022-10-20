Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMU
Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters
JEFFERSON CITY — The architectural firm designing the new EMS headquarters for Cole County released preliminary designs of the building on Monday. The new building will be located at the corner of McCarty and Adams Street in downtown Jefferson City. The renderings, designed by Architects Alliance, consist of approximately...
KYTV
“This is devastating:” Community members react to wildfire in Wooldridge, Mo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community members are now picking up the pieces after a natural cover fire swept through the town of Wooldridge in Cooper County Saturday evening. It is a town of fewer than 100 people. ”The town has changed a lot over the years. When I was a...
KOMU
Wooldridge community works to assess and rebuild after devastating fire
WOOLDRIDGE — The Cooper County community assessed damage Monday and made a plan to move forward after a devastating fire burned more than 3,000 acres and left 23 structures severely damaged or destroyed Saturday. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) surveyed Wooldridge with Mayor Kelly Murphy Monday afternoon...
KOMU
UPDATE: Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returne Monday
COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year took place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event was the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer that injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists who...
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Boone County fire officials urge no outdoor burning after natural cover fires in Columbia
The Boone County Fire Protection District urges residents to restrain from burning outside until weather conditions improve. The department has worked at least two large natural cover fires in the county since Friday. One fire burned 35 acres on Columbia’s south side near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road. The other burned about 60 acres Saturday on Blue Ridge Road on the city’s north side.
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Prescription drug take back events scheduled throughout Boone County this weekend
BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Sheriff's Office will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back events this Saturday and Sunday. This event coincides with the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency. By participating in this event, the community can dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications appropriately.
KOMU
Fire behind Walmart on Grindstone Parkway contained, but still burning
COLUMBIA — Firefighters were back out at the scene of an outside fire in south Columbia Monday morning. Officials told KOMU 8 this is the same fire that began at the Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon. Crews have contained the fire in the area of 903 Manhattan Drive, but said...
KOMU
Columbia's Fifth Ward councilman will not run for re-election
COLUMBIA - Matt Pitzer, a Fifth Ward councilman for two terms, has decided not to seek re-election for a third term on the Columbia City Council. “After six years of delivering on my commitments to prudent financial management and prioritizing public safety and infrastructure needs, I believe the ward will be best served be fresh energy and fresh ideas,” Pitzer said in a press release Monday.
KOMU
Power restored to most Boone Electric customers
BOONE COUNTY − Power has been restored to Boone Electric Cooperative customers after an adjacent utility company repaired its equipment. The outages were at the company's Columbia and Woodlandville substations. Boone Electric spokesperson Laura Baker said its transmission cooperative had an insulator go bad on its transmission line, and...
Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power
Nearly 900 Boone Electric Cooperative members were without power at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The post Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
KOMU
Community members express safety concerns after Downtown Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA – After a shooting downtown late Friday, some community members are expressing concerns about safety. Trish Wallace, a Mizzou alumni, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting. “I was speechless,” Wallace said. “I was really upset… Like, how could this happen? There's too much crime...
abc17news.com
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
KOMU
Columbia Fire Department warns of fire dangers during high winds, low humidity
COLUMBIA - After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Boone, Moniteau, and Howard County are all experiencing extreme drought as of Sunday. Nearly all of Cooper County, where the village of Wooldridge is located, is in an extreme drought.
kmmo.com
DEMOLITION OF OLD FITZGIBBON HOSPITAL IN PROGRESS
The City of Marshall has moved forward with the demolition of the old Fitzgibbon Hospital. City Administrator JD Kehrman said the city preserved the cornerstone and an old time capsule from the old structure. Kehrman said the contractors began working on the site on Wednesday, October 19. Kehrman said the...
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details About His Plans For 2,200 Acres
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
KOMU
WATCH: Wooldridge fire damage
Aerial footage shot Sunday, Oct. 23 of the Wooldridge fire damage. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s...
