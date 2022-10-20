ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Wooldridge community works to assess and rebuild after devastating fire

WOOLDRIDGE — The Cooper County community assessed damage Monday and made a plan to move forward after a devastating fire burned more than 3,000 acres and left 23 structures severely damaged or destroyed Saturday. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) surveyed Wooldridge with Mayor Kelly Murphy Monday afternoon...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

UPDATE: Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returne Monday

COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year took place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event was the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer that injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists who...
KINGDOM CITY, MO
KOMU

Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus

ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
ELDON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Boone County fire officials urge no outdoor burning after natural cover fires in Columbia

The Boone County Fire Protection District urges residents to restrain from burning outside until weather conditions improve. The department has worked at least two large natural cover fires in the county since Friday. One fire burned 35 acres on Columbia’s south side near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road. The other burned about 60 acres Saturday on Blue Ridge Road on the city’s north side.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia's Fifth Ward councilman will not run for re-election

COLUMBIA - Matt Pitzer, a Fifth Ward councilman for two terms, has decided not to seek re-election for a third term on the Columbia City Council. “After six years of delivering on my commitments to prudent financial management and prioritizing public safety and infrastructure needs, I believe the ward will be best served be fresh energy and fresh ideas,” Pitzer said in a press release Monday.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Power restored to most Boone Electric customers

BOONE COUNTY − Power has been restored to Boone Electric Cooperative customers after an adjacent utility company repaired its equipment. The outages were at the company's Columbia and Woodlandville substations. Boone Electric spokesperson Laura Baker said its transmission cooperative had an insulator go bad on its transmission line, and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Community members express safety concerns after Downtown Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA – After a shooting downtown late Friday, some community members are expressing concerns about safety. Trish Wallace, a Mizzou alumni, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting. “I was speechless,” Wallace said. “I was really upset… Like, how could this happen? There's too much crime...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Fire Department warns of fire dangers during high winds, low humidity

COLUMBIA - After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Boone, Moniteau, and Howard County are all experiencing extreme drought as of Sunday. Nearly all of Cooper County, where the village of Wooldridge is located, is in an extreme drought.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

DEMOLITION OF OLD FITZGIBBON HOSPITAL IN PROGRESS

The City of Marshall has moved forward with the demolition of the old Fitzgibbon Hospital. City Administrator JD Kehrman said the city preserved the cornerstone and an old time capsule from the old structure. Kehrman said the contractors began working on the site on Wednesday, October 19. Kehrman said the...
MARSHALL, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Wooldridge fire damage

Aerial footage shot Sunday, Oct. 23 of the Wooldridge fire damage. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s...
COLUMBIA, MO

