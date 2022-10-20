Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Splits Texas Tri Meet
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving had a strong showing on Friday (Oct. 21) as the Hoosiers beat No. 14/22 Texas A&M but fell in close duels with #2/3 Texas at the Texas Swimming Center. Senior Brendan Burns had a dominant meet, sweeping the butterfly events and earning...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Falls to No. 2 Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the first time in 17 home matches, and eight matches overall, Indiana men's soccer (7-3-4, 3-1-3 B1G) suffered defeat on Saturday (Oct. 22), as the No. 2-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (9-0-5, 3-0-3 Sun Belt) continued their unbeaten season with a 3-0 result at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
Akeel’s Goal, Kopel’s Shutout Earns Indiana a Big Win in Season Finale
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Indiana women's soccer freshman forward Ava Akeel scores the gamewinner in a 1-0 victory against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon at U-M Soccer Stadium to close out the season for the Hoosiers. KEY MOMENTS. • Indiana dominated the first half of the match earning...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Completes Season Sweep of Michigan State with 3-2 Victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. – There's no harder conference to win games on the road than the Big Ten. The Indiana Volleyball team (12-10, 5-5) did it twice this weekend after dispatching of Michigan State (23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13) on Sunday afternoon in East Lansing. IU's weekend sweep of...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 18 Indiana Welcomes No. 2 Wildcats
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Eighteenth-ranked Indiana men's soccer (7-2-4, 3-1-3 B1G) is set to host the No. 2-ranked and undefeated Kentucky Wildcats (8-0-5, 3-0-3 Sun Belt) Saturday (Oct. 22) on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium, where the Hoosiers have not lost all year. The match will be streamed...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: at Rutgers
• All nine meetings between Indiana and Rutgers have come as Big Ten opponents and Indiana leads the all-time ledger, 5-4. • Indiana's captains were AJ Barner, Devon Matthews, Tiawan Mullen and Jack Tuttle. • Rutgers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Indiana received the opening...
iuhoosiers.com
Versatile Henderson Makes His IU Offensive Mark
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Josh Henderson is a running back. There's no doubting that. Consider the way he shrinks a room just by entering it. The Indiana senior is listed at 5-11 and 215 pounds with a physique that looks like it could survive a sledgehammer attack. And yet, this...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Takes Down No. 25 Michigan for First Ranked Victory since 2019
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Indiana Volleyball team (11-10, 4-5) finally got its marquee win of the 2022 season on Friday evening. After pushing No. 9 Purdue to five sets and taking No. 21 Western Kentucky and No. 6 Ohio State to four sets, the Hoosiers turned the tide in Ann Arbor, taking down No. 25 Michigan 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23) at Cliff Keen Arena.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Drop Tight Contest at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The bye couldn't have come at a better time. Indiana gets two weeks to regroup. It's much needed, head coach Tom Allen said, in the aftermath of Saturday's 24-17 loss at Rutgers. "We have a lot of work to be done in a lot of areas," Allen...
iuhoosiers.com
Holmes Named To Lisa Leslie Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes has been named one of 20 players to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award watch list, announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). The annual award recognizes the top centers in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.
Comments / 0