“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO