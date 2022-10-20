Read full article on original website
Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor
By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families
The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
Too many embrace anti-Blackness and anti-Black structures. The post MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness appeared first on The Washington Informer.
theeastcountygazette.com
California Trucking Company Files for Bankruptcy
A California-based trucking company called Navarro Trucking Group which was responsible for removing intermodal containers from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Based in Bellflower, California, Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers as per...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
Los Angeles County Deploys First Trash Interceptor Vessel in North America
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Los Angeles County Public Works has officially launched the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 Pilot Project where the creek meets the ocean in Playa del Rey—a prime location for the debut of this internationally tested solution. The Trash Interceptor 007 is a fully automated, solar-powered trash collection device developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit. It is the first of its kind to be deployed anywhere in North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005322/en/ Ballona Creek Interceptor (Photo: Business Wire)
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
