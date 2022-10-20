Read full article on original website
8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved
The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
NBC Los Angeles
The Gamble House's Free Family Day Has Tours, Art, Outdoor Fun
Some of our favorite fairy tales involve enchanted castles, the sorts of splendid structures that brim with magical stories, incredible characters, and hope-filled messages. But finding those structures in the modern world? That's a little harder. True, incredible real-world characters exist in contemporary times, and hope-laden resolutions, too, but the...
toddrickallen.com
800° Gives Up The Ghost In Santa Monica
I’ve been hearing from startled readers who have noticed that one of the last local branches of former pizza darling 800° Woodfired Kitchen has been taken off life support at 120 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica. Signs have been pulled down and the cavernous space has been gutted. 800° burst onto the scene a few years back wowing people with their innovative design-your-own assembly line approach using quality ingredients that produced a charred-crust pie that seemed like a revelation at the time. I’ll keep my eye on the tricky address to see what may move in.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
coloradoboulevard.net
Why I, a High School Student, Support Pasadena Rent Control
Last March, 15,000 homeowners, renters, and mom-and-pop landlords signed petitions to put rent control on the ballot. Corporate landlords lined up in opposition. On November 8th, Pasadena voters will decide the fate of Measure H. I’m the captain of my high school debate team, and today I’m going to make...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Torrance (CA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Torrance, CA?. Torrance is a stunning city in Los Angeles County, located in the Metropolitan area of Los Angeles, California, United States. The town is a component of the Metropolitan area of the Southern Bay region with a population...
96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Seen Giving Money To Homeless People Once Again
Dick Van Dyke may be 96 years old but that doesn’t mean he’s sitting at home all the time. Dick was seen out in Los Angeles recently, handing out $5 bills to homeless people in the area. Dick has been seen giving out money from time to time and has always been there to help those in need.
Columnist Erika D. Smith discusses Kevin de León and the LA city council scandal
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Los Angeles Times columnist Erika D. Smith joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the ongoing LA city council scandal. Council member Kevin de León has said he does not plan to resign after being caught on an audio recording with other Los Angeles leaders engaging in a racist […]
Time Is Up For El Sereno ‘Reclaimers’ Who Occupied Caltrans Homes During COVID Lockdown
A two-year agreement between the city of LA and unhoused families that allowed the families to stay in the homes is expiring
Santa Monica Daily Press
Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school
A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rustic Canyon ‘Treehouse’ Property Hits Market for $7 Million
A rare home, dubbed “the Modern Tree House” has been listed for sale in the Rustic Canyon neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades as reported by Patch.com. It was designed by architect David Hyun, the first Korean-American architect to become licensed in Los Angeles. Located at 640 Hightree Road, the unique home was built in the 1960s.
2urbangirls.com
Compton educator named Teacher of the Year
The state of California recently bestowed the designation of ‘Teacher of the Year’ to five educators including one from the Compton Unified School District. Dominguez High School’s Catherine Borek is an AP English and Drama teacher Credited with reviving the drama program at Dominguez. Borek was named Compton Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year this past May and one of LA County Office of Education’s Teachers of the year in September.
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
Santa Clarita Radio
Monster Mash In Santa Clarita
“Monster Mash” has become the anthem for Halloween. The iconic song became a Billboard number-one smash a few weeks before Halloween in 1962. The novelty song was sung and co-written by one-hit wonder, Bobby “Boris” Pickett. At the time, it was a parody of all the dance songs (The Twist. Mashed Potato) that were topping the charts. Elvis once declared it the stupidest song he ever heard. I’m not sure how Elvis missed the Ohio Express 1968 Hit “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (I Got Love In My Tummy). He must have been overdosing on peanut butter sandwiches at the time.
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Glendale, California
Glendale is an iconic Southern California city located eight miles north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains. About 200,000 San Fernando Valley residents call this city home – making it the fourth-largest city in Los Angeles County. And four major California freeways run through the area, making the...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: LA Reacts to Kevin de León's Refusal To Resign, LA’s Dwindling Affordable Housing, Why LA Needs A Wildlife Crossing
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, October...
