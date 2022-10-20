Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Honda’s Upcoming EVs Could Cost Thousands Less Than Rivals Thanks To GM Connection
Changes to the EV tax credit system have left many foreign automakers fuming. New rules that demand vehicles must be built in North America and feature home-grown battery tech to qualify for credits have effectively made scores of EVs instantly more expensive. But not Honda’s upcoming electric SUVs. Partnering...
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Juke Gains New Emblem And Mildly Updated Aero Starting From Australia
The second-gen Nissan Juke has been around since 2019 but it still looks pretty fresh. For the 2023 model year in Australia, Nissan decided to equip the non-electrified Juke with some of the small updates recently introduced by the Juke Hybrid in Europe, while increasing the prices a little bit.
Carscoops
What’s The Prettiest New Coupe In The Market For Under $100,000?
Despite regulation and slow sales of some models, there is a bevy of new coupes available for sale across the globe today. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that all of them are all that attractive. Automotive design isn’t easy to get right. In fact, getting it wrong...
Carscoops
Kia Stinger Production To End In April Of 2023 According To Korean Report
Say it ain’t so but evidently the Stinger’s gotta go. That’s the word we’re getting from a Korean report that claims an end of production for Kia’s sports sedan in April of 2023. Enthusiasts might not love the news but this has seemed inevitable for some time.
Carscoops
Design Trends: Straked Wheels, Are You A Fan?
Car designers and engineers spend endless hours crafting body panels that give the right look and deliver the right kind of aero qualities to provide strong gas mileage figures, but the recent focus on efficiency, particularly among electric cars, means more attention than ever is being paid to wheel designs.
Carscoops
$8M Bugatti Divo Seeks To Beat $0.1M Tesla Model S Plaid In Drag Race With Sheer Brute Force
While track times are fun, drag racing records can go further to prove just how fast a car is on its own merits. On paper, the Bugatti Divo and the Tesla Model S Plaid are two of the fastest production cars in history. Here’s a breakdown of what happens when they happen to line up at the drag strip at the same time.
Carscoops
Rare 1-Of-79 1991 Porsche 928 S4 XX8 Wants Your Bank Account Details
Although it was first revealed in 1977, the Porsche 928’s was so timeless that it continued being produced well into the mid ’90s. This is your chance to buy one of the rarest and best-looking of all the front-engine Porsches. Built in 1991, this is one of the...
Carscoops
Tesla Cuts Vehicle Prices In China Prompting Shares To Slide By As Much As 7%
Tesla cut the prices of the Model 3 and the Model Y in China, its website revealed today. The prices are down by as much as nine percent, as analysts warn that a price war may be coming in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. Prices for the Model...
Carscoops
Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range
Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
Carscoops
Tesla’s Elon Musk Spotted In Mexico Possibly Eyeing New EV Factory
Elon Musk was in Monterrey, Mexico over the weekend and his appearance might indicate interest in a new Tesla factory location. The CEO was accompanied by other high-level Tesla execs as well as the US ambassador to Mexico. Unnamed sources suggest that even if a factory isn’t in the works, Tesla has bigger plans for the country.
Carscoops
How Does The Cadillac Celestiq Compare With Its $300k Luxury And Electric Rivals?
Cadillac once claimed to be “standard of the world,” but with maybe the exception of the hot Blackwing models that’s hardly something you’d say about the re-bodied Chevy Camaros, Blazers and Suburbans Caddy has been selling in recent years. But that was the old Cadillac. New...
Carscoops
$25,000 Challenge: Find Us The Best Handing Used Manual Car
We’ve had a number of intriguing used-car challenges of late. We asked you to find the fastest car from 0-60 mph for $20k or less, and then we followed up with the best winter beater for $5k and the weirdest car for $2k or less. Now, we’re upping the budget and asking for the best-handling car for $25,000 or less. The options are extensive.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Carscoops
BYD Temporarily Pauses Atto 3 Deliveries In Australia Over Child Seat Compliance Issue
Deliveries of the all-electric BYD Atto 3 have been paused in Australia because of a compliance issue that needs to be resolved. BYD Automotive sent a letter through local distributor EVDirect to local customers late last week informing them that deliveries would be delayed for seven days commencing October 21.
Carscoops
Is This What Tuners Will Do With The BMW XM?
This article contains renderings by ildar_project that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The BMW XM is one of the most outlandish SUV’s launched in recent memory and could serve as the base for some pretty remarkable tuning projects. From the factory, the standard BMW XM delivers...
Carscoops
BMW E30 At 40: Here’s What It Can Still Teach Modern Cars
What’s the most incredible thing about BMW’s E30 3-Series? For me it’s that four decades on it’s still relevant. It’s a car with cross-generational appeal, a car that’s as loved by those who drove it in period as it is by fans who weren’t even a tadpole when the E30 went out of production in 1994, let alone when it was launched in November 1982.
Carscoops
Mullen I-Go Revealed As A 46 HP Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle For Europe
Mullen Automotive has unveiled their ‘new’ I-GO, which is essentially a Chinese EV that takes some cues from the Smart ForFour. According to the company, they have secured the “exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights” to the model, which is fully homologated and certified for sale in select European markets.
Carscoops
China’s Electric Commercial Vehicle Boom May Have Global Implications For Oil Demand
As the world’s largest commercial vehicle market, developments in China have a real impact on global trends, and the latest news emerges from the light commercial vehicle segment in the country. The EV share of light commercial vehicles in China has increased from less than 1 percent to 10 percent over the past two years and shows no signs of slowing down.
Carscoops
Car Owners In Canada Shockingly Quoted As Much As $23,000 For Hybrid And EV Battery Replacements
As electrified vehicles begin to flood the market, more and more people are finding out about the extremely high costs involved with replacing the battery. The latest of these incidents comes from Canadian EV and hybrid owners, whose vehicle repair costs have left them in shock. The first case of...
Carscoops
Home Hardwaero: Taking Another Crack At Making A Subaru Impreza More Aerodynamic
A little over a month ago, we featured a video that asked how much more aerodynamic a Subaru Impreza could be made with a trip to the hardware store. Not fully satisfied with the answer in that video, the channel has posted another, with version 2.0 upgrades. In his first...
