Carscoops

Honda’s Upcoming EVs Could Cost Thousands Less Than Rivals Thanks To GM Connection

Changes to the EV tax credit system have left many foreign automakers fuming. New rules that demand vehicles must be built in North America and feature home-grown battery tech to qualify for credits have effectively made scores of EVs instantly more expensive. But not Honda’s upcoming electric SUVs. Partnering...
Carscoops

2023 Nissan Juke Gains New Emblem And Mildly Updated Aero Starting From Australia

The second-gen Nissan Juke has been around since 2019 but it still looks pretty fresh. For the 2023 model year in Australia, Nissan decided to equip the non-electrified Juke with some of the small updates recently introduced by the Juke Hybrid in Europe, while increasing the prices a little bit.
Carscoops

What’s The Prettiest New Coupe In The Market For Under $100,000?

Despite regulation and slow sales of some models, there is a bevy of new coupes available for sale across the globe today. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that all of them are all that attractive. Automotive design isn’t easy to get right. In fact, getting it wrong...
Carscoops

Kia Stinger Production To End In April Of 2023 According To Korean Report

Say it ain’t so but evidently the Stinger’s gotta go. That’s the word we’re getting from a Korean report that claims an end of production for Kia’s sports sedan in April of 2023. Enthusiasts might not love the news but this has seemed inevitable for some time.
Carscoops

Design Trends: Straked Wheels, Are You A Fan?

Car designers and engineers spend endless hours crafting body panels that give the right look and deliver the right kind of aero qualities to provide strong gas mileage figures, but the recent focus on efficiency, particularly among electric cars, means more attention than ever is being paid to wheel designs.
Carscoops

Rare 1-Of-79 1991 Porsche 928 S4 XX8 Wants Your Bank Account Details

Although it was first revealed in 1977, the Porsche 928’s was so timeless that it continued being produced well into the mid ’90s. This is your chance to buy one of the rarest and best-looking of all the front-engine Porsches. Built in 1991, this is one of the...
Carscoops

Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range

Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
Carscoops

Tesla’s Elon Musk Spotted In Mexico Possibly Eyeing New EV Factory

Elon Musk was in Monterrey, Mexico over the weekend and his appearance might indicate interest in a new Tesla factory location. The CEO was accompanied by other high-level Tesla execs as well as the US ambassador to Mexico. Unnamed sources suggest that even if a factory isn’t in the works, Tesla has bigger plans for the country.
Carscoops

$25,000 Challenge: Find Us The Best Handing Used Manual Car

We’ve had a number of intriguing used-car challenges of late. We asked you to find the fastest car from 0-60 mph for $20k or less, and then we followed up with the best winter beater for $5k and the weirdest car for $2k or less. Now, we’re upping the budget and asking for the best-handling car for $25,000 or less. The options are extensive.
Carscoops

A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million

Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Carscoops

BYD Temporarily Pauses Atto 3 Deliveries In Australia Over Child Seat Compliance Issue

Deliveries of the all-electric BYD Atto 3 have been paused in Australia because of a compliance issue that needs to be resolved. BYD Automotive sent a letter through local distributor EVDirect to local customers late last week informing them that deliveries would be delayed for seven days commencing October 21.
Carscoops

Is This What Tuners Will Do With The BMW XM?

This article contains renderings by ildar_project that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The BMW XM is one of the most outlandish SUV’s launched in recent memory and could serve as the base for some pretty remarkable tuning projects. From the factory, the standard BMW XM delivers...
Carscoops

BMW E30 At 40: Here’s What It Can Still Teach Modern Cars

What’s the most incredible thing about BMW’s E30 3-Series? For me it’s that four decades on it’s still relevant. It’s a car with cross-generational appeal, a car that’s as loved by those who drove it in period as it is by fans who weren’t even a tadpole when the E30 went out of production in 1994, let alone when it was launched in November 1982.
Carscoops

Mullen I-Go Revealed As A 46 HP Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle For Europe

Mullen Automotive has unveiled their ‘new’ I-GO, which is essentially a Chinese EV that takes some cues from the Smart ForFour. According to the company, they have secured the “exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights” to the model, which is fully homologated and certified for sale in select European markets.
Carscoops

China’s Electric Commercial Vehicle Boom May Have Global Implications For Oil Demand

As the world’s largest commercial vehicle market, developments in China have a real impact on global trends, and the latest news emerges from the light commercial vehicle segment in the country. The EV share of light commercial vehicles in China has increased from less than 1 percent to 10 percent over the past two years and shows no signs of slowing down.

