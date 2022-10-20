Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Graffiti of medieval knight discovered in Jerusalem
Archeologists have discovered a fifteenth century graffiti inscription thought to be by one of Switzerland’s most admired medieval military figures, on a wall in the King David Tomb complex on Mount Zion in Jerusalem. Adrian von Bubenberg, a knight who won a famous victory at the Battle of Murten...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to build a museum dedicated to Albert Einstein at university he helped found
(JTA) — An $18 million museum dedicated to the legacy of Albert Einstein will be built in Jerusalem. The Israeli government approved a plan Sunday to establish a new home for Einstein’s extensive materials, including some 85,000 documents, on the campus of the Hebrew University, which Einstein helped found a century ago.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid to Netherlands PM: Israel to become major energy exporter to Europe
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday met with his visiting counterpart from the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, during which they discussed the prospective U.S.-mediated maritime border agreement with Beirut and the likelihood of Jerusalem becoming an energy exporter. “On Thursday, we are going to sign a historic agreement with Lebanon....
Cleveland Jewish News
Germany may deploy Israeli-made drones to defend against Russia
Germany may soon deploy Israeli-manufactured drones to boost the country’s defense of critical energy infrastructure against potential Russian strikes, as well as to monitor Moscow’s naval fleet, Globes reported on Sunday. Berlin in 2016 forged a long-term agreement with Jerusalem to lease five Israel Aerospace Industries-produced Heron-TP UAVs...
