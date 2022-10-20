Read full article on original website
Related
Is There A Furry Problem In West Valley Schools?
It’s scary when a rumor grows legs and takes on a life of its own. Especially in today’s social environment where everyone is trying to do their best, but to some, their best might be different and seem weird. Well one of those big rumors have come to Yakima. The rumor... litter boxes in our schools.
Malloween Photo Gallery at Valley Mall and a Chance to Win $250
Valley Mall was all decked on Saturday for Malloween! Fresh from a celebration the night before, Yakima Valley guests of the Halloween-themed event were treated to multiple spots to create memorable moments while attending the party or while shopping for the latest fashions and beyond! The costumes, crafts, and performances were fantastic and there's still a chance to get yourself entered for $250 near the Giant Pumpkins at center court!
Yakima Herald Republic
Pumpkin doughnuts are one of the great October treats at Thompson's Farm
You really “autumn” know that Thompson’s Farm is the place to be this October. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays this month, the farm in Naches has been passed down through six generations. In 1898, W.D. and Mary Thompson from Minnesota established the...
See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities
There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing. What is...
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
Mysterious Toothpick Raises So Many Questions in Yakima Restroom
So, my other job has me travel all around the Yakima valley. When I need to make a stop, and take a “rest”, that’s what I do. Now I know my work would rather I didn’t do that, but thank you worker laws for the mandatory 15 minute breaks. I stopped at a certain Yakima establishment to use the facilities, and as I’m sitting there, I look down… and started laughing.
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area. It’s nearly that time of year when kids of all ages love to go trick or treating for Halloween. In the past decade or so, hosted Trunk or Treat events have become more popular Halloween activities to do, especially in the Yakima Valley area. We have multiple Trunk or Treat events happening all over town and the students and staff at Eisenhower High School are joining the fray again, too.
The 4 Best Pretzels and Where to Find them in Yakima
There's something about the Yakima Valley that likes to test the waters and try new things, especially when it comes to old-school food. Today just so happens to be National Pretzel day, so we wanted to find the best pretzels in Yakima, boy were we surprised by the outcome. We're...
Get Metaphysical In Yakima This Halloween
There is a lot of spookiness happening on the weekends leading up to Halloween. Between getting together with your family, hitting the town for scares, bar boos, costume contests and dance parties. The options for your Halloween hootenanny are vast, but maybe you want your All Hallows' Eve, to be a little bit more metaphysical.
nbcrightnow.com
Crashes slow Yakima traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- Two crashes on I-82 near milepost 33 are causing traffic delays. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two crashes, as well as a woman in labor in the same area, have traffic backed up to Nob Hill in Yakima. This is a developing story, which means information...
Yakima Firefighters Enjoying an Apple a Day
Everyone loves an apple and thanks to some local growers local firefighters are eating apples as part of a program called Apples for Firefighters. Alan Taylor of Taylor Ann Enterprises L.L.C. who is coordinating the program for a second year says the idea came from his son who was named Firefighter of the Year in 2020 with the East Valley Fire District. In the first year Taylor provided fresh apples for East Valley and West Valley Fire Departments but this year the program has expanded allowing more firefighters to enjoy a Washington State apple.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima woman meets friends and makes new ones at morning visits to restaurant
Betty Balmer began dating her future husband, Robert Clarence “RC” Balmer, after she ran for queen of the Toppenish Fourth of July celebration in 1946. She was Betty Joyce Lichtenberg then and looking forward to her senior year at Toppenish High. RC was a 1944 Zillah High School...
nbcrightnow.com
Stand Down Veterans Benefits Fair returns to Yakima
Yakima, Wash. - The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition held a free Veterans Stand Down and Benefit fair today at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome. This is the 23rd year that this event was held. The event opened at 9:00 am and this event was for all veterans and their families.
The Top 3 Contenders for Guy Fieri in Yakima
People have been obsessed with Guy Fieri for quite some time now, for some reason, he's never been to the Yakima Valley. The question is why? Why not come to the Valley and get a real taste of flavor town in Washington, we have some of the freshest food and are pros when it comes to the farm-to-table aspect.
Yakima Herald Republic
Exercise with PNWU, Memorial helps improve health care in Yakima County
A 12-day-old baby lies on a hospital bed. Its heart rate nears 200 beats per minute while its blood oxygen levels plummet into the 60s. A team of nurses from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital surrounds the baby. In seconds, a dozen questions are asked and answered. They’re all racing to get the baby back to a stable condition.
MultiCare acquisition will help Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital improve
YAKIMA, Wash. — In joining the MultiCare network of not-for-profit medical facilities across Washington, leaders at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital anticipate major improvements to the framework of its operation by introducing technological advancements, outreach programs, sustainability efforts and more. In a joint announcement between the hospital and MultiCare, Yakima Valley Memorial confirmed that it plans to institute new changes as...
Gravity Hill is Sure to Confuse Your Trip to Prosser
If you want to experience something a little freaking, defies the rules of nature, and is absolutely free, you only need to drive a little over an hour (if you’re leaving Yakima). Head to Prosser and get ready to be stumped as you roll along. It’s called “Gravity Hill”...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
More COVID deaths in Tri-Cities area. Vaccines urged before holiday gatherings
Vaccines against COVID and seasonal flu take at least 2 weeks to become fully effective.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0