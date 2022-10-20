Read full article on original website
Inflation, economy are top of mind for Arizona voters
As Election Day draws near, there are two close contests in Arizona. Republican Kari Lake, a former Phoenix news anchor, faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, in the race for governor. And Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is running for reelection against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Arizona Public Media reporter Andrew Oxford joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
