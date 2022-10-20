ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Chris Christie says Trump kept the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as a 'trophy': 'That's what they were, more than anything'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept the classified documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago as a "trophy." "He wanted to keep these documents as a trophy. That's what they were, more than anything," Christie said Sunday on ABC News's This Week. —This Week (@ThisWeekABC)...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy