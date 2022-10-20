Read full article on original website
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Trump tries to reduce GOP presidential primary field with complaints of disloyalty.
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Chris Christie says Trump kept the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as a 'trophy': 'That's what they were, more than anything'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept the classified documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago as a "trophy." "He wanted to keep these documents as a trophy. That's what they were, more than anything," Christie said Sunday on ABC News's This Week. —This Week (@ThisWeekABC)...
Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
Larry Kudlow: The Bidens are turning to Venezuela for ‘very dirty oil’
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow criticizes President Biden and his administration for looking to other countries for oil production as opposed to the United States.
Witness Who Said Trump Ordered Mar-A-Lago Files Moved ID'd As Former White House Aide
A staff member at Mar-a-Lago who reportedly told the FBI that Donald Trump personally ordered that documents taken from the White House be moved has been identified as a Navy veteran and onetime White House aide to the former president. The staffer, identified by The Washington Post as Walt Nauta,...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Trump fires warning shot at Pompeo and Pence: 'Very disloyal' if Cabinet members run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that former Vice President Mike Pence and former Cabinet members would be "very disloyal" if they ran against him for the Republican Party nomination for president in 2024.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
AOL Corp
Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
CNBC
FBI found documents containing classified intel on Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago
The FBI found documents containing classified intelligence regarding Iran and China at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, say two people familiar with the matter. The Washington Post was first to report that the intelligence on Iran and China was found at Trump's Florida residence and club during the FBI's...
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
