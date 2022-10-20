ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
Taylor Swift's Chai Cookie Recipe Is Taking Over TikTok

It’s not just her new album, Midnight, that broke the internet this week. Taylor Swift’s viral chai cookies have taken over TikTok, with fans recreating the recipe in honour of the latest release. As lifelong Swifties may remember, the recipe was originally shared by Taylor on a Tumblr...
Chocolate pumpkin cake deserves to be your favorite snack all year long

You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
How to Make Your Own Coffee Creamer

I love coffee-flavored things (think ice cream, candy and frosting), but ironically enough, when I’m mug in hand, I love flavored things in my coffee. I’m talkin’ creamer. I’ve dabbled in the basics, such as French vanilla and sweet cream. And I’ve even ventured out into creme brûlée and Coffee-Mate’s Rice Krispies creamer. (Here are our Test Kitchen’s favorite coffee creamers.)
TikTok Can’t Stop Laughing at the “Ugly” Jack-O-Lantern Donut Dunkin’ Sold a Customer

Oftentimes fast food items don't look as good as advertised. Heck, Michael Douglass played a character in a film who attempted to buy some breakfast and went on a rampage because the item he purchased looked nothing like the one in the photo. And while the fast food industry has continued to grow, and the stigma associated with these options from the movie Super Size Me has subsided, reports indicate that there's been a marked dip in quality over the years.
Ever Wanna Check Up On Someone

Ever wanna check up on someone, but it’s just not your place anymore?. She has to let you go now. She has to let go of the feelings she has for you. She has to stop admiring you, adoring you, and even loving you with her whole heart. She has to because she can't take it anymore. She's tired of all the mixed signals you give her. She's tired of staying up all night.
