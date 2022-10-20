Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Colombia Urged to Push Human Rights in Renewed Relationship With Venezuela
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia could use its restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela to help curb human rights violations in its neighbor, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday. Colombia and Venezuela reopened a major crossing point to cargo transport between the...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Venezuelan migrants riot at Tijuana detention center/shelter
By Wednesday morning, Baja California immigration officials were calling the incident a disturbance and not a full-blown riot.
US News and World Report
Romanian Defence Minister Resigns, Pressured After Ukraine Comment
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country's president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia. European Union and NATO state Romania shares a 650-kilometre (400 mile) border...
Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’
Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days
(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
El Salvador President Bukele's reelection bid stokes L.A. immigrants' fears of new civil war
The Salvadoran leader's bid may be unconstitutional, and Salvadoran immigrants who fled his autocratic rule fear another civil war.
Mexico: Migrant crossings down after new rules for Venezuela
Mexico said Friday that border crossings by Venezuelans appear to be falling after new U.S. rules on expelling people from the South American nation who arrive by land. The comments came as the Mexican government held joint exercises with Guatemala on controlling migration. Officials from Mexico and Guatemala met on a bridge over the Suchiate River that divides the two countries to discuss information sharing and best practices. Even as the official event unfolded, migrants continued to cross the river below on inner-tube rafts, but most quickly turned themselves in to agents on the Mexican side.Still, Arturo Rocha, an...
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
France 24
Burkina coup leader Traore takes office as interim president, vows to fight jihadists
Ibrahim Traore, the young army captain who led the latest coup in Burkina Faso, became interim president on Friday, vowing to win back territory from jihadists. Traore pledged support for a transition leading to elections in July 2024 as he took the oath of office in the capital Ouagadougou under tight security.
US News and World Report
Internet Services Blocked in Sudan Ahead of Coup Anniversary Protests
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Internet services were blocked in Sudan on Tuesday, a Reuters reporter and other users said, ahead of protests on the one-year anniversary of a coup that halted a democratic transition. Protests were planned in many cities and towns, including a march on the presidential palace in the...
US News and World Report
Jailed U.S. Basketball Star Griner 'Not Expecting Miracles' at Russian Appeal
MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The twice Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport...
Washington Examiner
Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants
The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
A day in the life of Haitians in the capital city of Port-au-Prince
Haiti is in free fall. Gangs menace the country's port and its people. Cholera is spreading. And there are weekly protests calling for the resignation of the country's leader. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and joins us now. Hi, Eyder. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: Eyder,...
Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua producing shift in asylum seekers
U.S. border officials dealt more than 77,000 migrants arriving from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua last month, representing a 245% increase from a year earlier, new immigration figures showed.
