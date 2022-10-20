ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Colombia Urged to Push Human Rights in Renewed Relationship With Venezuela

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia could use its restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela to help curb human rights violations in its neighbor, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday. Colombia and Venezuela reopened a major crossing point to cargo transport between the...
Markets Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
US News and World Report

Romanian Defence Minister Resigns, Pressured After Ukraine Comment

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country's president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia. European Union and NATO state Romania shares a 650-kilometre (400 mile) border...
The Independent

Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’

Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
US News and World Report

Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days

(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
The Independent

Mexico: Migrant crossings down after new rules for Venezuela

Mexico said Friday that border crossings by Venezuelans appear to be falling after new U.S. rules on expelling people from the South American nation who arrive by land. The comments came as the Mexican government held joint exercises with Guatemala on controlling migration. Officials from Mexico and Guatemala met on a bridge over the Suchiate River that divides the two countries to discuss information sharing and best practices. Even as the official event unfolded, migrants continued to cross the river below on inner-tube rafts, but most quickly turned themselves in to agents on the Mexican side.Still, Arturo Rocha, an...
France 24

Burkina coup leader Traore takes office as interim president, vows to fight jihadists

Ibrahim Traore, the young army captain who led the latest coup in Burkina Faso, became interim president on Friday, vowing to win back territory from jihadists. Traore pledged support for a transition leading to elections in July 2024 as he took the oath of office in the capital Ouagadougou under tight security.
US News and World Report

Internet Services Blocked in Sudan Ahead of Coup Anniversary Protests

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Internet services were blocked in Sudan on Tuesday, a Reuters reporter and other users said, ahead of protests on the one-year anniversary of a coup that halted a democratic transition. Protests were planned in many cities and towns, including a march on the presidential palace in the...
Washington Examiner

Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants

The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...

