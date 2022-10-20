Mexico said Friday that border crossings by Venezuelans appear to be falling after new U.S. rules on expelling people from the South American nation who arrive by land. The comments came as the Mexican government held joint exercises with Guatemala on controlling migration. Officials from Mexico and Guatemala met on a bridge over the Suchiate River that divides the two countries to discuss information sharing and best practices. Even as the official event unfolded, migrants continued to cross the river below on inner-tube rafts, but most quickly turned themselves in to agents on the Mexican side.Still, Arturo Rocha, an...

3 DAYS AGO