We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO