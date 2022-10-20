Read full article on original website
New Fire Cooked Pizzeria Coming To Yakima
We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.
Don’t Miss out on Trunk Or Treat with Steve Hahn in Yakima
Halloween has changed over the years, I'm not talking about the size of the candy, the costumes, or even the trick-or-treaters. When Covid hit and the lockdown became a lot longer than originally predicted it was the first time we had ever seen Halloween actually canceled in Washington. The second...
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
9 Yakima Valley Trunk or Treats Perfect for Costumes and Candy
If Trunk or Treats around Halloween are your jam then you've got to check out this Yakima Valley list of places you can grab tons of candy dressed in your costume! Big shout-out to the community members who put these together and create the most creative trunks around! Free for everyone and super fun, let me know of more and I'll continue to update the list.
Mysterious Toothpick Raises So Many Questions in Yakima Restroom
So, my other job has me travel all around the Yakima valley. When I need to make a stop, and take a “rest”, that’s what I do. Now I know my work would rather I didn’t do that, but thank you worker laws for the mandatory 15 minute breaks. I stopped at a certain Yakima establishment to use the facilities, and as I’m sitting there, I look down… and started laughing.
Get Metaphysical In Yakima This Halloween
There is a lot of spookiness happening on the weekends leading up to Halloween. Between getting together with your family, hitting the town for scares, bar boos, costume contests and dance parties. The options for your Halloween hootenanny are vast, but maybe you want your All Hallows' Eve, to be a little bit more metaphysical.
Davis High School Hosting Annual Trunk or Treat Event for South Side of Yakima
Davis High School Hosting Annual Trunk or Treat Event for South Side of Yakima. You don’t have to be “scared” to come out and enjoy Davis High School’s annual Trunk or Treat event in Yakima on Friday, October 29th. Davis students and staff have been hosting their annual Trunk or Treat for a few years now and it gets bigger each time, well, except those couple of years during the pandemic, of course!
The Top 3 Contenders for Guy Fieri in Yakima
People have been obsessed with Guy Fieri for quite some time now, for some reason, he's never been to the Yakima Valley. The question is why? Why not come to the Valley and get a real taste of flavor town in Washington, we have some of the freshest food and are pros when it comes to the farm-to-table aspect.
Free Popcorn and $5 Movies at The Majestics Halloween Movie Fest!
Do you like scary movies Yakima? The valley is in for a treat this Friday and Saturday, October 21st and 22nd at The Majestic in Union Gap. Choose from a bunch of classic films for a sweet deal of $5 per movie and free popcorn with double features!. Halloween Movie...
Do You Like Having a Roof Over Your Head? This Ones Got One!
This all started as a joke. What makes these high ceilings, and stone fireplaces with upgraded features thru out different than any of the other fancy homes for sale in the Scenic Drive area of Yakima, Washington? It is in fact the roof!. Are You Searching for a One of...
MultiCare Health System to Acquire Yakima’s Memorial Hospital
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has announced it'll be acquired by MultiCare Health System early next year. A press release says the hospital will change it's name in early 2023 to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital as a result of the acquisition. Carole Peet the CEO of Memorial says the agreement will strengthen the ability of the primary and specialty care services in the community with increased resources.
Yakima Firefighters Hoping You’ll Renew the EMS Levy
You've seen the signs around Yakima urging you to vote for the EMS levy. Yakima Firefighters are hoping for your support for the Emergency Medical Service Levy that funds important training and equipment. Fire officials in the West Valley Fire Department say it's not a new levy. Voters are being asked to renew the EMS Levy at a rate of 25-cents per $1,000 of assessed property.
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
Woman Killed Friday At Yakima Hotel
Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported early Friday morning at a Yakima Hotel. Officers were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street at about 2:00 am Friday because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives are...
Yakima Drivers Enjoy Another Week of Falling Gas Prices
After weeks of increases in gas prices Yakima drivers are enjoying falling prices at the pump this week. According to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima average gasoline prices in Yakima have fallen 23.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67 per gallon today. While gas prices...
Ballots Arriving In Yakima Mailboxes This Week
If you're a registered voter in Yakima County check your mailbox for your ballot. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says more than 127,000 ballots are arriving in mailboxes this week. Ross expects 50 to 55 percent to be returned to the auditors office on election day., November 8. Ross says that means that thousands of ballots paid for by Yakima taxpayers will simply be thrown away or recycled rather than being voted.
Man Charged with Shooting Sunnyside Police Officer
A man arrested for shooting a Sunnyside Police Officer was charged during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. 43-year-old Alejandro Mario Palomarez of Sunnyside faces a charge of first-degree assault. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Authorities say he's also charged with a firearms enhancement and an aggravating factor in the shooting both of which could mean more time behind bars if he's convicted.
Apathy About Voting in Washington’s Election?
NOTE: These opinions are my own and do not reflect Townsquare Media or any of its partners. Like many in the Yakima valley, I just received my mailbox ballot. When I got it, honestly, I just rolled my eyes. I know I should care, but I just don’t. Not anymore. Sure, maybe I’m still waiting on my $35 car tabs that, to the best of my memory, was voted on and was passed… god, how many years ago? But I know, at least for me, it goes deeper.
